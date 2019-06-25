Mandeville City Councilman at-Large Clay Madden announced Tuesday that he will run for mayor in the February, 2020 election.
Madden is term-limited as an at-large councilman. Current Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to that position.
Madden, a Republican, twice has been elected an at-large councilman, having won his first term to the board seven years ago. If elected mayor, he hopes to focus on improving traffic conditions, supporting local businesses, bettering code enforcement and improving communication between the city and its citizens.
A graduate of Mandeville High School, Madden later attended LSU where he graduated with a B.A. in Political Science and a Masters’ of Public Administration.
Madden, 39, also is a graduate of Leadership St. Tammany, a long-time member of the Exchange Club of West St. Tammany and the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce. Madden also previously served as a board member of the Council on Aging St. Tammany and is currently on the board of the Children’s Advocacy Center (Hope House).