Known for their high-powered offense, it was the Lakeshore High defense that proved to seal a summer championship for the Titans.
Cullan Ziegler’s interception in the end zone in overtime sealed a 24-21 win for top-seeded Lakeshore over Holy Cross in the 2019 Southeast Louisiana Invitational held at Titan Stadium in Mandeville on June 22.
Tied 21-21 in overtime, Ziegler picked off a Holy Cross pass to give his team three points and the tournament championship.
“I kind of saw the route before it happened,” Ziegler said of his interception. “When I broke on it all I could think it is ‘catch the ball Cullan, catch the ball’. Once I did, what an energy release it was. I was happy to do what I could to help my team come out on top.”
The 24-team field began play on June 21 with pool play, which included five games for all participating squads. Finishing 5-0 and allowing the fewest amount of points in pool play, Lakeshore advanced to bracket play on June 22 as the top seed, going on to defeat De La Salle, Fontainebleau, Slidell to reach the championship game.
Also finishing pool play a perfect 5-0, second-seeded Holy Cross defeated St. James, Covington and Ponchatoula to reach the championship game.
@thaboicullan Cullan Ziegler DB at Lakeshore High with the game winning pick against Holy Cross 24-21 at the 9th Annual Southeast 7 on 7 Invitational at Lakeshore High to win the Ship.. @davidfolse @coachjones99 @COASTLINESTARS @coachtat2 pic.twitter.com/wygkHr25m0— Gerald Z (@GeraldZ52322546) June 22, 2019
The Tigers took a brief 7-6 lead after answering an opening score by Lakeshore and converting an extra point. The Titans answered with eight consecutive points of their own behind a touchdown and a defensive stop worth two points to make it 15-9. Holy Cross immediately answered with a defensive stop of its own and a touchdown to tie the game 15-15. The two teams traded touchdowns late in regulation to make it 21-21 at the end of the 21-minute period.
“I was proud of the growth we showed in this tournament after losing in the second round of the 7-on-7 at South Alabama,” Titans coach Craig Jones said. “Our guys matured a lot in a week. Reps of course is the goal. To get as many reps as we did with all our skilled guys was really the biggest goal of this thing and really of the entire summer. You want to get better.”