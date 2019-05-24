Robin Rock Herdliska was the kind of kid teachers and coaches want in spades.
The Northshore High Class of 1991 graduate was an excellent student, and she was equally adept on the softball diamond or the basketball and volleyball court. Herdliska was a leader, too, the kind of person administrators pointed to and said “Be like her.”
Marian Brandt Eades was a new coach at Northshore when the 1990-91 school year began, but she was no stranger to local sports fans. Eades was a tremendous athlete who played college basketball at Pearl River Junior College and Southeastern Louisiana University. She had a chance to play with the New Orleans Pride in the Women’s Professional Basketball League, but a knee injury derailed that dream.
Eades real desire, however, was to be an educator and a coach. And Herdliska, whose mother was a teacher, wanted the same things for herself.
It didn’t take Herdliska long to realize that Eades was a person she could admire.
“I thought she was the coolest thing,” Herdliska said. “I wanted to be just like her.”
And so began a friendship that's lasted nearly 30 years. And not surprisingly, their career arcs are uncannily similar.
Eades is still at Northshore, where she is the head softball coach and athletic director. Herdliska is the athletic director at Slidell High School and is the assistant volleyball coach. Both married men who were exceptional athletes, and both have children who have excelled on and off the field.
But above all, perhaps, is the fierce loyalty and competitive drive that Herdliska and Eades share. Those character traits have helped define their careers and propelled them, their teams and families to succeed.
“Here was the new young coach coming in,” Herdliska said, recalling the time she met Eades in 1990 before the start of her senior year. “She had some fire in her. We were excited to play for her.”
Herdliska added that her praise for Eades isn’t meant to take away anything from previous coaches she had at Nothshore. The young, energetic and female head coach provided Herdliska with an instant role model.
“The attention to detail, paying attention to all the little things, I learned all of that from her,” Herdliska said. “Almost everything I do today as a coach is a reflection of her. That year, I soaked everything in that I possibly could. The grit, the determination. She pushed us beyond what we thought we could do.”
Eades said it doesn’t take long to know which players bring their own “fire” to the game. There was no doubt, she said, that Herdliska was that type of player.
“I was gung ho coming in to Northshore,” Eades said. “I was so competitive in my younger years, and those first teams were too. They got after it. They really were a joy to coach. They did everything they were asked. They competed.
“And Robin was so dependable. She was a leader who worked hard day in day out, whether it was at practice or in games. She did her job and people followed the example. She was the whole package.”
Eades would know. She graduated from Salmen High in 1981 with a slew of records and accolades and still is considered one of the finest athletes in the city’s history. Her skills, not to mention her competitive edge, were sharpened on the neighborhood ball fields and courts of Slidell, playing all sorts of sports with her five brothers and a host of cousins. By the time she was in college on a basketball scholarship, she was helping coach softball as well.
“I just loved being around the games,” Eades said. “When we were kids, we were outside all the time, getting after each other. You don’t see that much anymore. It made us tough.”
Herdliska recognized the grit Eades brought to athletics, but she also saw her more gentle side. Eades was pregnant with her oldest son, Ryan, during the 1990-91 school year, and Herdliska was there when Ryan was born and would be his first baby sitter. She got to know Eades' husband, Ned, who later would coach at Northshore, as well, before he succumbed to lymphoma.
“We played the games, but what I remember most are the bus rides, the relationships that were formed back then,” Herdliska said. “There was the excitement of her being pregnant, and her relationship with Ned. We got both of them. It was like family. We had some great times.”
Herdliska is one of a half dozen or so players that Eades once coached who became coaches themselves. She takes great pride in the fact they are “good at their profession, but also that they’re good women and good mothers.”
The relationship with Herdliska, however, will always be special.
“We’re still very close,” Eades said. “I don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and ask her an athletic director question, or about anything else, really. I love Robin to death.”