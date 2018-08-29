At a very brief meeting on Aug. 28, the Slidell City Council awarded Hard Rock Construction, LLC a contract to perform improvements in the Bayou Bonfouca drainage basin.
Hard Rock’s bid of $9,251,235 was the lowest of three received and came in under the $9.3 million that had been budgeted for the project.
The work is part of $68 million in FEMA funded drainage projects designed to mitigate flooding in residential areas. Work also is underway or planned in the Bayou Vincent, Bayou Patassat, Lee Street, Schneider Canal, W-14 and Dellwood drainage basins.
In other action, council members postponed until Sept. 25 an ordinance that would allow mobile food services, commonly known as food trucks, in all commercial and industrial zoning districts that permit drive-through restaurants.
As drafted, the ordinance defines mobile food service vehicles, specifies how they would be taxed, describes where and when they could operate, requires waste receptacles and disposal, and regulates signage.
The five-page food truck ordinance goes into considerable detail, but Councilman at Large Glynn Pichon, who seconded fellow Councilman at Large Bill Borchert’s motion to postpone action, said council members wanted more time to more fully consider all aspects of the proposed regulations.
Votes on both matters were unanimous, with all nine city council members present