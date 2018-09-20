Leon Cannatella didn't have to think long when asked to name the most rewarding part of his job as a driver for the Council on Aging St. Tammany's Home Delivered Meals program.
“It’s the smiles," he said.
“We’re all family,” said Jay Arseneaux, when asked the same question.
And for Richard Hughes it’s “helping the elderly," which may just be the most rewarding thing of all, since all three of the drivers are seniors themselves.
Arseneaux, Cannatella and Hughes all are older than 60 and they are healthy, energetic and eager to serve people who need assistance. They are three members of a team that delivers packages of five complete meals to more than 450 of St. Tammany's older residents every week. Some of the clients are younger than the drivers; some are quite a bit older.
“I guess I feel like they’re my babies,” Arseneaux said. “I know they are seniors, and I know some are older than me, but I want to take care of them. Some of them don’t have anyone else to watch over them.”
Hughes keeps track of which clients are having surgery, which are expecting a visit from family and which are dealing with an illness. He makes sure to inquire how things are going the next time he sees the client. And as a senior himself, he really can put himself in their shoes.
“We can relate to them,” says George Williams, the nutrition department coordinator at COAST, who also happens to be older than 60. “We talk the same language as the clients.”
Cannatella said seeing others deal with the everyday challenges that some elders face allows him to truly appreciate everything he has.
Williams agreed.
“I’m thankful that we can do this job,” he said. “We see a lot of seniors younger than us that can’t do what we do. It makes me very thankful.”
All of the men truly enjoy the opportunity to help others, but some days are hard.
To receive the meals, a client must be considered homebound, which means they only leave the house on occasions such as going to a medical appointment or church. Homebound clients all are battling some type of medical or physical condition, and mortality is reality.
That means meal program drivers deal with death more often than they'd like
“The hardest part of this job is losing them,” Cannetella said, and Hughes and Arseneaux agreed.
“They become like family,” Arseneaux said. “You get used to them, and it’s hard when they pass.”
It’s also hard when it's a day to do “doubles." When COAST has a holiday, the drivers have to double up on deliveries the following day. It can be exhausting, but they are all so dedicated they never complain.
According to Williams, it’s not work. It’s a labor of love.
To contact Golden Age columnist Julie Agan, send email to julie@coastseniors.org or call (985) 892-0377.