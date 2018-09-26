CLOTHING GIVEAWAY AND OUTREACH: The Macedonia Baptist Church Women Support Group will host a clothing drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 29, in the Russell Fellowship Hall at 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. A variety of women's apparel will be available. For information, contact Latonia Kirksey at (985) 774-0497 or the church at (985) 643-7239.
ANIMAL BLESSING: Peace Lutheran Church will hold a blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Those to be blessed must be contained, on a leash or, if unable to come, an object that belongs to the animal maybe used. The Rev. Barb Simmers will bless. The church is located at 1320 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. For information, call (985) 641-6400.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE: Unique holiday items and handcrafted works will be offered at the JOY Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Included will be vintage and estate items, homemade edibles and more, with proceeds going to charities. For more information, see www.logslidell.com.
KING'S NIGHT UNITES CHURCHES: Good Shepherd Luther Church, 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell, will host the Praise Team of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Covington at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with a free community meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call (985) 649-3968.
ANIMAL BLESSING: A pet blessing will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. The blessing will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by food, music and fellowship. Pets of all varieties are welcome; all should be on a leash or in a carrier. The free event will take place at Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will also be crafts for children, music and visits from animal-shelter and sanctuary representatives. For more information, call the church at (985) 892.3177 or visit www.christchurchcovington.com.
ST. TAMMANY LIFE CHAINS: A protest against abortion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, on Gause Boulevard in Slidell, with an open house at the Slidell Crisis Pregnancy Help Center at 3 p.m., 550 Gause Blvd. For information, call (985) 640-8765. A second protest will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Mandeville Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 502-1343.
"SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS": The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a preholiday craft and gift item sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Naima Johnston Bush will speak at the meal. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased by Oct. 4. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.
WALK TO REMEMBER: Walk to remember and honor children who have died, with music, candle lighting, prayer, balloon release and more. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. It begins at First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell, and proceeds to Heritage Park. For information, contact the church at www.firstumcslidell.org or email slidellwalktoremember@yahoo.com, or call (985) 707-8100.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Leonard E. Craft will be celebrated for his eighth anniversary as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. Pastor Anice Moses will be the speaker. The anniversary banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 41040 U.S. 190 E., Slidell. For tickets, call (985) 643-7239 or (985) 640-8326.