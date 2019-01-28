St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister officially kicked off her re-election campaign before a full house of supporters gathered Monday evening at Gallagher’s on Front St. in Olde Towne Slidell.
Brister, who first was elected parish president in 2011, is seeking her third term as St. Tammany’s chief executive. She touted her administration’s work on infrastructure improvements, including the construction or resurfacing of nearly 1 million feet of linear roadway, as well as significant drainage and flood protection projects.
Among Brister’s biggest successes is her successful lobby of federal authorities for assistance in widening a dangerous stretch of Interstate 12 at the Bogue Falaya River overpass near Covington. Four people died there in a fiery wreck last May, and another 10 people were injured, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said there wasn’t money in the budget to immediately address the I-12 bottleneck when Brister approached him for help.
With the help of local lawmakers on Capitol Hill, she was able to shake free a $25 million grant to widen the interstate, and she’s headed back to Washington D.C. later this week to discuss additional funding that would allow widening I-12 for longer stretches on both sides of the river.
Brister’s administration also has been lauded for purchasing the former Southeast Louisiana Hospital site near Mandeville from the state and repurposing the property for the Safe Haven behavioral healthcare campus. When complete, Safe Haven is expected to be a “one stop shop” for mental and behavioral health care for St. Tammany residents.
There have been obstacles during Brister's two terms as parish president, as well. A 20-year, 1/4 –cent sales tax renewal to fund operations at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center failed in both 2016 and 2017, and a trimmed down 10-year, 1/5-cent sales tax was defeated in 2018. As a result, Brister was forced to cut budget and parish personnel to balance the books as is mandated by the parish charter.
The 72-year old Brister, who lives in Mandeville, served two terms on the St. Tammany Parish Council and chaired the Louisiana Republican Party before being elected parish president with 73 percent of votes cast in the 2011 election.
Brister won 71 percent of the vote in the 2015 election. She would be term-limited if victorious once again when primary elections are held Oct. 12.
Covington Mayor Mike Cooper, 65, is the only other candidate who’s announced plans to challenge the incumbent parish president. Cooper, who is term-limited from seeking another four years as Covington’s mayor, announced Jan. 10 that he was running against Brister. Qualifying for the parish president race will be held Aug. 6-8.
Both Brister and Cooper are Republicans.