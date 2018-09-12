Parents of college-bound teens can learn about ways to fund their education at three upcoming St. Tammany Parish Library events.
The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance will educate parents and teens about scholarships, grants and loans during a Financial Aid Overview Workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave, and at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
Nick Randazzo, of Northshore Capital Planning, will educate parents on the best ways to fund their child’s college costs during the College Financial Planning Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
For information about library events for all ages, visit https://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Sept. 12-19
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of using the internet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy crafts and activities just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 3 p.m. Monday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children age 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
LOUISIANA 2-1-1: Teens and adults can learn how Louisiana’s 211 phone service can help teens, friends and families in a crisis at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults can enjoy meeting new people while practicing their spelling and strategy skills during Scrabble Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
SAINTS CRAFT: Kaki DiCarlo will lead a football-themed craft class at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
GETTING PUBLISHED: Author Elizabeth Hilby will discuss ways to publish books at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
TYPING LAB: Adults can practice typing using free web tutorials at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SMARTPHONE BASICS: Adults can learn what you can do with a smartphone at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285 or the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280.
CAMPBELL AUTHOR TALK: Author David Lee Campbell will read selections from his latest book, “Nature All Around Us,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
TEEN BOARD GAMES: Teens can enjoy an afternoon of board games at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
FREE PRACTICE ACT: High school juniors and seniors can take a free, full-length practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/SlidellACT918. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
UFO MEETUP: Adults can give their own UFO reports, discover investigation techniques and learn about recent sightings with Reggie Buck at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can stretch, strengthen and relax with yoga instructor Janine Mejia at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEST PREP: Teens can learn about the library’s free resources for SAT and ACT preparation at 5 p.m. Monday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
ENGAGE FOR HEALTH: Adults can learn how to find credible health information, how to ask questions of doctors and how to find reliable health resources in the library and online at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
MEDICARE 101: Adults can learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D coverage at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
KIDS CODING CLUB: Third- through sixth-graders can learn the basics of coding using Scratch to create awesome interactive projects in this eight-week program starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: Adults can learn how to create an email address, compose an email and attach files at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
'HARRY POTTER' EVENT: Children age 5 to 11 can paint wands while watching “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" (PG) at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.