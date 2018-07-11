Everyone who registered for the St. Tammany Parish Library’s summer reading challenge received a kazoo, and all summer long, participants have practiced the chorus of “We Will Rock You” by Queen at library events so they could gather together for one day to “Rock Around the Clock.”
On Monday, each library branch will offer a time for kazoo aficionados to gather and perform the song together:
- 9 a.m. Monday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- 10 a.m. Monday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
- 11 a.m. Monday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
- Noon Monday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
- 1 p.m. Monday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
- 2 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
- 3 p.m. Monday at the Lee Road Branch, 79213 La. 40. For information, call (985) 893-6284.
- 4 p.m. Monday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, and at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293.
- 5 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
- 6 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
- 7 p.m. Monday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
To practice before the performance, a kazoo tutorial video is available at bit.ly/KazooTutorial.
Events July 11-18
AMERICAN FOLK TALES AND SONGS: Hampstead Stage Company will bring classic folk tales to life at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
MUSIC FROM WEST AFRICA: Sean Gaskell will entertain families with traditional songs on the kora, a 21-string harp from Gambia, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819, the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728 or the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588.
TEEN BABYSITTING WORKSHOP: Teens can learn babysitting basics presented by STPH Parenting Center’s Safe Sitter trainers at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN HIP-HOP WORKSHOP: Teens can learn moves they can bring to the dance floor at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN STICKER-BY-NUMBER: Teens can listen to the tunes of three music icons while creating their sticker-by-number portrait at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
CIZE LIVE: Adults can enjoy a cardio dance class with hip choreography and fun music at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN SHEET MUSIC ART: Teens can listen to classical music while creating art on sheet music at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
GENEALOGICAL RESEARCH HELP: Four expert genealogists will offer one-on-one family history research assistance from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. Registration is required by emailing Beth Stahr at bethstahr@gmail.com. For information, call genealogy librarian Germaine Butler at (985) 893-6280.
JAPANESE DANCE: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dance at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
VINTAGE JAZZ BAND CONCERT: The Vintage Jazz Band will perform selections from early 20th-century music at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
SWING DANCE LESSONS: All ages can learn the basics of East Coast swing dancing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.