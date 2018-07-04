More than 300 supporters turned out recently as Ayden’s Foundation of Hope celebrated its seventh annual auction and benefit dinner at the Slidell City Auditorium.
Guests feasted on fried catfish and hushpuppies, pizza, boiled crawfish and an assortment of desserts throughout the evening. The energy in the room was celebratory and poignant, knowing that the family of Ayden Phillips was spreading a message of love and community in his name.
Darryl and Erin Phillips founded the group in honor and memory of Ayden, their son, who passed away in 2011. Its purpose is to help families grieving the loss of a child by ministering to them as well as raising awareness for blood and organ donations. The organization has helped more than 300 families.
Following a touching welcome from the Phillips family, including awards for outstanding sponsors and volunteers, the auction boards opened to feverish bidding, with more than 100 items. The tables were filled with artwork, hand-crocheted blankets, restaurant and hotel packages, autographed sports memorabilia and specially decorated bird houses, just to name a few.
The group also hosts an annual Bass Fishing Tournament. All proceeds from both fundraisers go directly to buy supplies and provide financial assistance for funerals and medical bills. For more information, see aydenshope.org.
Mandeville Reunion on the Lake
The seventh annual Mandeville Family Reunion brought residents and former residents to the Mandeville lakefront recently. Golf carts shuttled the more than 200 guests to festivities located under the oaks near Lafayette Street in Old Mandeville.
Guests could view a memorial wall with photos of family members, and an “Ain’t Der No More” tribute wall featured photos and articles about former businesses, homes and favorite restaurants of “the good old days.”
The Mande Milkshakers kicked things off with a street parade, and the lively entertainment set the mood for the event.
The opening ceremony included a welcome by Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere and a presentation of the flags by the Mandeville Fire Department. The National Anthem and the Mandeville High School Alma Mater were sung by Shelby Ledet.
Family tents were set up along the perimeter, with old Mandeville names on banners, and with chairs and coolers set up for participants to enjoy the all-day soiree. Following a moving speech by James Robertson, a former principal of Mandeville High School, the bandstand was set up for an afternoon of music and memories.