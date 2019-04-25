Northlake Christian School in Covington will be in the market for a new football coach as Anthony Agresta announced Friday that he is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
Agresta, who also served as the school’s athletic director, was named the school’s head football coach in 2009, being promoted to the top spot from defensive coordinator.
“My wife and I have been praying for a few years to try and figure out if it was time to make a move,” Agresta said. “We both feel like we are being led by God to go into the next season of our lives.”
In his 10 years at the helm, Agresta guided Northlake Christian to a 63-48 record. His best year came in 2013 when he led the Wolverines to a perfect 10-0 regular season. He led the school to the post seasonin nine of his 10 years as head coach, finishing with a 3-6 postseason mark.
“I remember things like when we won the school’s first district championship in 2010,” Agresta said. “That was a big moment for us, with it being only our second year in Class 2A. I remember the second district championship in 2013, the undefeated regular season and how special that group was. I look back at things more comprehensively when you think about all the players that I had the chance to coach and all the things that we were able to do over a decade.
“In our decade of time here (at Northlake Christian) we built on the pioneering work of our predecessors. It’s difficult to win when you are pioneering something. They laid the groundwork that we built upon and took the next step. I believe I’m leaving this program in better shape than when I got it. I believe I’m leaving the Northlake Christian football program in a respected position.”