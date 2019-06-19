NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM: Northlake Behavioral Health System in Mandeville has had a change in its leadership team. New leaders include Billie Whittington as chief executive officer; Diana Polyakof as chief operating officer; JoNell King as director of nursing; and Anna Mercante as director of social services. Whittington received a bachelor of science degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a graduate degree as a Master of Public Administration with a healthcare concentration from Louisiana State University’s E. J. Ourso College of Business. She has 20 years of healthcare experience. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
SUICIDE INTERVENTION: St. Tammany Outreach for the Prevention of Suicide will hold Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, a two-day suicide first-aid interactive workshop, on June 20-21 at 427 N. Theard St., Covington. Cost is $50. The class provides 14 general continuing education units through the Louisiana State Board of Social Workers Examiners. For more information and to register, visit www.stops-la.com or call (985) 237-5506.
SPLASH PAD FRIDAY: The St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center is organizing a free outing to the Coquille Recreation Park splash pad from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 21, weather permitting. Coquille Park is at 13505 La. 1085, Covington. Participants should pack swim suits and a cool lunch.
CUDDLE BUDDIES: Carmen Fouquet will lead a Cuddle Buddies learning and support group for parents and playtime for babies 7 months to 15 months old, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Participation is free for Parenting Center members; the membership fee is $125 a year. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
POTTY TRAINING: St. Tammany Hospital's Parenting Center will hold an informal session on tips for training children June 19 at 11 a.m. at 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. Cost is $5 per person. For information, visit www.stph.org or call (985) 898-4435.
SAFE SITTER AND MORE: The St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center will hold a Safe Sitter, Safe at Home and CHOP summer camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 24-27. The cost is $215 per student. For information, call (985) 898-4435 or email ksupan@stph.org.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING: The Council on Aging St. Tammany and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program will host a series of meetings in Covington and Slidell. Counselors are Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. Meetings are from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at alternating COAST centers: in Covington, 1940 N. 10th St.; and in Slidell, 610 Cousin St. The next is June 19. For information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377 or the state Senior Health Insurance Information Program at (800) 259-5300 or www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
TRIO OF SAFETY: Three programs for young people will be held at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 24-27. Safe Sitter, Safe at Home and CHOP Summer Camp will be offered. Safe Sitter focuses on child care, Safe at Home teaches young people who to stay alone and CHOP offers cooking and safety skills. Registration and payment for all three courses is required. Cost is $215. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. The free Caregiver Support and Education group meetings are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., and at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. For information, call (985) 892-0377.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
SAIL AND TAI CHI: Council on Aging St. Tammany is registering seniors 60 and older for free exercise classes at the Covington Active Aging Center, 19404 N. 10th St. Stay Active and Independent for Life is a strength, balance, endurance, flexibility and fitness class for older adults and will be offered at 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tai Chi, according to wellness coordinator Nick Pichon, is a "Chinese practice that is moderate and nonstrenuous in nature,” with classes at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For information, call Pichon at COAST, (985) 892-0377.
SOAR: Strengthening Outcomes with Autism Resources hosts a monthly networking and support group at Slidell Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Center Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. The next meeting is 9 a.m. June 19. For information, contact Anne Galiano at (504) 812-9548.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loose clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
NEW BABY SUPPORT GROUP: A support group for parents with babies from birth to 6 months meets from 11:15 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Suite B, Covington. For information, visit www.stph.org/ParentingCenter.