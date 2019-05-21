Jay Carlin has been the driving force behind the Salmen High boys basketball program for the past 35 years.
But the longtime coach has decided to head in another direction.
Carlin, one of the winningest coaches in Louisiana basketball history, announced his retirement Tuesday, bringing to a close a career that includes more than 900 coaching victories, 27 district titles and a state championship.
“The last few years it has kind of been year to year,” said Carlin, 67, of the decision to retire or to stay one more year at the south Slidell school he helped mold into a basketball powerhouse.
“I still love the coaching and teaching, but I’m at the point in my life where the days are starting to get long. It’s hard to give up, no doubt, and there are a lot of mixed emotions. I know some people start in the teaching career looking forward to retirement, but for me, I haven’t been looking forward to this day.
“But hopefully, I still have some quality of life where my wife, Ramona, and I can do some more things together," he said. "I look forward to being more of a part of my kids' and my eight grandchildren’s lives.”
Carlin began his head coaching career at South Lafourche High School in 1980, before accepting the Salmen job in 1984. He led his teams to 906 wins in 39 seasons as a head coach.
“Since I made the announcement, I have been thinking a lot about my first year and that first (Salmen) team,” he said. “The program had not been as successful as it would like to have been when I arrived. We started a culture of expectations and dedication. That team started the culture and put the program in the right direction.
“I think we won nine games that first year. The next year we won the league, and the next year we made it to the Top 28 state tournament. From that point on, we continued to get better and better.”
Former Slidell High basketball coach Dan Ruffin, who coached against Carlin and the Spartans many times through the years, said local high school basketball won't be quite the same without Carlin.
"Jay’s a great guy, and it was great to go up against him on the court," Ruffin said. "He was a great competitor. No matter what kind of team you had, when Slidell and Salmen got on the court, it was going to be a great game.”
Ruffin recalled games in the late 1990s, when Slidell's Torris Bright and Salmen's Chris Duhon elevated the rivalry to a whole new level.
“In 1998 and 1999, those were... some amazing times,” Ruffin said. “We played in sellout gyms where we had to rope off spots for the multitude of big-time college coaches that wanted to come see it. The intensity in those gyms, you don’t forget that ... That was truly something that will go down in the history of the City of Slidell."
Duhon was the most high-profile player of Carlin’s tenure at Salmen. He was named Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2000, helped Duke University win a national championship as a freshman and played nine years in the National Basketball Association.
“You kind of knew sooner or later this was coming,” Duhon said of Carlin’s retirement. “He had an amazing career, and I am extremely fortunate to be part of the Salmen program. I learned a lot from Coach Carlin on and off the court. I learned how to treat people with respect and how to carry yourself. Of course, he gave me the base on the basketball court on how to play the game I love. He helped me see the game in a way to become a basketball junkie.”
Salmen won its first district championship under Carlin in 1986, and the Spartans totaled 27 district titles in his 35-year tenure at the school. Salmen defeated Bossier for the Class 4A state title in 2009 and played for another state championship in 2015, losing a heartbreaker to Landry-Walker, 37-35. Carlin coached the Spartans to the state semifinals four other times.
“It’s been a great ride at Salmen High School," Carlin said. "It’s been a second family to me and my family. All three of my kids graduated from here, and I’ve worked for a lot of administrators, had a lot of great assistants and coached some great kids. Staying involved with the youth of today has kept me young.”
St. Tammany Parish School Board Superintendent W.L. “Trey” Folse III, who was an assistant coach on some of Carlin's first Salmen teams, said the long-time coach had a much bigger impact on his players than what can be counted in wins and losses.
“It’s more about the relationships and the differences he made in the lives of his student athletes,” Folse said. “The wins, of course, speak for themselves, but the relationships he has with his players speak volumes.
“I learned from Coach Carlin how important commitment and treating everyone with respect was in your personal and professional life. Jay Carlin’s commitment to Salmen High and the student body there will be something to be remembered.”
Carlin said he is excited for the next step of his life.
“When I came home after telling my team, my wife was ready to celebrate. We will see if she is saying that same thing three months from now," he joked.