The Ledet family of Slidell was getting ready to leave for a camping trip Sunday and had already secured the custom-made tricycle that belongs to their 12-year-old special-needs daughter to their camper with straps and chains.
They had even wrapped it up in a tarp.
But when Al Ledet arrived at the storage unit where they keep the camper, the $2,000 tricycle was gone. Someone had removed the tarp and taken a bolt cutter to the chains, his wife, Georgina Ledet, said.
Now Slidell police are asking the public for help in recovering the tricycle, which Adara Ledet received in November with the help of Ambucs, an organization that provides bicycles for special-needs children. It has a seat belt and special pedals designed to strap to Adara's feet.
"It’s built for her and will grow with her for a number of years," her mother said. "We let her run around the campgrounds on it. She races with her little cousins; it makes her equal with them."
While a number of people and organizations have reached out to the Ledets to offer help in replacing the tricycle, Ledet said she wants to give the police a chance to recover it first.
"I think it will be found. You can't hide that bike," she said.
The tricycle, an Amtryke, is red and has a small license plate with Adara's name on it.
"I can’t stand a thief, but to the person who stole a special-needs child’s bike, there’s a special place in hell for you," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a news release.
"I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you didn’t know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special-needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it. If not, I can assure you, we will find you."
Slidell police asked anyone with information to call them at (985) 646-6181 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.
Georgina Ledet, a retired schoolteacher, said they've told Adara, who is non-verbal, that her tricycle is gone.
"It's hard to tell with Adara; she doesn't totally understand," her mother said. But when they tell her the tricycle is gone, "She'll give us a sad face."
