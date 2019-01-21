Alexis Wadsworth may be the best softball player in St. Tammany Parish that nobody has heard of.
That’s perfectly OK for the Pearl River sophomore, because her main focus is just helping her team win games.
“I didn’t even realize my stats until (Pearl River coach Courtney Labourdette) told me at the end of the season,” Wadsworth said. “I didn’t really know about the honors and awards. My focus was just the game and helping my team win as much as I could. It was honestly just a big surprise for me.”
One of the best two-way players in the parish last season, Wadsworth was 9-5 in the circle with a 1.60 ERA. In 91 innings of work, she struck out 117.
She was even more impressive at the plate, hitting .567 on the year (.727 in league play) with 14 doubles, four triples, a home run and 16 runs driven in. She also stole 18 bases. And she was named to the Class 4A All-State squad by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
“I had a lot of fun last year,” she said. “These girls were a lot of fun to play a game I love with. When you play with teammates you enjoy being around and there isn’t a ton of drama every day, the game is just that much more fun.”
Despite being a freshman, Labourdette said Wadsworth’s all-around game is quite impressive.
“(Alexis) had a great year,” she said. “There were multiple different times in pressure situations when she was either at the plate or in the circle that I had complete confidence that she was going to get the job done.”
The Rebels finished 15-6 last season, including breaking Lakeshore’s 27-game district winning streak, but were defeated by district rival Franklinton in extra innings in the bi-district round of the state playoffs in 2018.
“I embrace the pressure honestly,” Wadsworth said of expectations headed into the 2019 campaign. “I find I do good when the pressure is on. I’m excited to see what 2019 brings for myself and this team. ... How last season ended I believe is going to push us even harder this season. We are hungry for success and we want to put this program on the map.
“Winning a district championship (Rebels last district title came in 2008) and hosting a first-round playoff game have been talked a lot about heading into the year. We are going to push hard to try and make that a reality.”
To make those goals happen, Labourdette said Wadsworth must continue to improve.
“It’s all about continuing on a positive path,” she said. “She’s a great athlete who works extremely hard. She is all about softball, and her teammates rally around her. I don’t think she is going to sneak up on anyone this year, but even at the start of last year people saw how special of a player she is.
“I’m looking forward to seeing her finish stronger this year. I think that just comes with maturity as Alexis continues to grow. She has played this sport her entire life, but high school is different. You have freshmen playing with 18-year-old young women. She fit right in last year, now she just needs to take that next step.”
The Rebels open the 2019 season on Feb. 19 on the road at Northlake Christian.
“Our goal in 2018 was to win 8-4A, and unfortunately we fell a little short of that,” Labourdette said. “I feel like that it is a realistic goal for this team in 2019.
"We have the right mixture of senior leadership and young talent to be successful. It’s not about doing something good one time, it’s about doing something well throughout the season.”