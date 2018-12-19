Larry Englande, a finance, banking and accounting executive with 35 years of experience in those industries, was chosen Tuesday evening to sit on the board that oversees operations of Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Englande was informed Wednesday he was the choice to fill a vacancy on St. Tammany Parish Hospital Services District 2. He was selected from a field of eight candidates to replace former board vice chariman David Mannella, who resigned his post in September following accusations of sexual battery.
Englande previously served three terms on the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Services District board, and was selected board chairman twice and vice-chairman twice more during that time. He has been off the board since 2014 and requested reappointment.
“The legislation (that establishes the board) specifically asks us to look for professionals with specific skills,” said Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is chairwoman of the appointing authority that names commissioners. “Mr. Englande fits the bill with two of those skills. He’s a CPA with financial experience and he’s someone with experience in the bond market area…He was the perfect candidate for that.”
Hewitt said Englande’s previous experience on the board is an asset at a time when the hospital is in some transition. Slidell Memorial has a new CEO (Kerry Tirman) and the hospital’s partnership with Ochsner is only two years old. Three members of the hospital’s board of commissioners have terms that expire in July, though two of them can reapply for their posts. Walter “Dub” Lane is the senior member of the board, Hewitt said, and he is term-limited from serving another consecutive term.
Commissioners are selected to four-year terms, though they must sit out at least one year after serving their third consecutive term on the board, which is what happened in Englande’s case when he rolled off the board in 2014.
Englande has lived in the Slidell area since 1977. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of West Florida. He passed his CPA examination in 1971 and graduated from the Indiana University Graduate School of Business in 1980.
He became the Chief Financial Officer of South Savings and Loan in 1977 and left as its CEO and President in 1986. Since then, he has been president of the Howard Weil Financial Corporation and Senior Vice President of Public Finance at Capmark Securities Inc.
Englande has worked since 2007 as Senior Vice President of Public Finance of the George K. Baum & Company in New Orleans.
He previously has served as president of the K-Bar-B Youth Ranch, Rotary Club of Slidell and the Slidell Noon Lions Club.
Elizabeth Teague, a healthcare management executive, consultant and educator, was the other finalist for the vacancy on the SMH Board of Commissioners.