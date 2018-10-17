THREE GRADUATE FROM ALABAMA: Three St. Tammany Parish residents have recently received degrees from the University of Alabama. Receiving master's degrees were Juan S. Carrasquilla of Slidell in business administration and Jenna Catherine Losh of Slidell in arts. Matthew Leverett of Madisonville received a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce business administration.
HONOR INDUCTION: Hayden Scott Leob of Mandeville has been inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn. The group is an academic honor society at the university, responsible for maintaining the spirit, traditions and ideals of the institution.