I wish I could tell you more about my experience with the Virtual Dementia Tour, but honestly, I don’t remember as much as I’d like.
And that’s not my lame attempt at cracking a joke.
The Virtual Dementia Tour, according to Georgia-based creator company Second Wind Dreams, is a “hands-on experience created to provide critical insight to those caring for people with dementia.” And by dementia, the program’s creators are referring to all related disorders that are signified by loss of mental ability or memory, including Alzheimer’s disease.
It will be available at a health fair May 29 at Christwood Retirement Community.
After experiencing the program last week at Christwood, I needed a few minutes to gather myself. A quick physical assessment told me my heart was beating a bit faster than normal, my vision was slightly blurred and I was sweating.
These things, of course, are typical signs of agitation.
Agitated? Let me explain.
I was asked during the experience to accomplish a few simple tasks. They were terribly easy things to do -- if you’re a healthy person with all your faculties intact.
But the steps I took to climb into the world of a person living with dementia made even the most mundane things extremely difficult, if not impossible.
My senses were impaired through the use of patented equipment, and my perception of reality was changed. I’m not allowed to divulge the tasks I was asked to complete, or to fully describe the equipment and its effects, but it’s safe to say I will never take for granted my ability to pour a cup of coffee in the morning.
Or tie my shoes. Or adjust a clock. Or squeeze toothpaste onto my toothbrush.
The short amount of time I spent in the simulation had the effect its creators intended. It gave me what I believe is a strong sense of what it’s like to live in a world where the things most people consider routine are profoundly confusing.
The experience made me think about how utterly alone people with dementia must feel. When it takes minutes to do something that you once did in seconds, it has to be terrifying. The fact that people with dementia often cannot properly communicate that frustration is haunting to me.
As I wandered around alone and confused during the experience, I caught myself muttering aloud, addressing no one in particular. I laughed at my inabilities. I talked to cabinets and walls. At one point, I know I said, “This is hard!”
It most certainly was.
But all the while, I was keenly aware that in a few short minutes, I would return to normal. I could doff the equipment that confused my senses, that made me feel like a traveler stuck in a country where I saw the signs but couldn’t read them.
People living with dementia, however, can’t press the “off’ button. For them, the experience doesn’t stop — until they do.