Free guided public canoe tours of Bayou Lacombe at Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge are being offered several Saturdays in the coming months.
Canoes and paddle equipment are provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Tours will be Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and 17, and Dec. 1.
Tours begin at 9 a.m. and pre-registration is required. While geared for adults, children ages 5 and over may attend. Only those 10 and older may paddle the two-seat canoes on the two- to three-hour expeditions.
Registration is open and can be made by email or phone. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at joanne_donal@fws.gov or call (985) 882-2015.