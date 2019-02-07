Jan. 28
Stephanie Welch: 43, 28 Begonia Drive, Covington, driving under suspension, improper equipment, distribution of Schedule III CDS.
Lee Pittman: 40, 64490 La. 434, Lacombe, housed for court.
Jared Schorle: 28, 19363 Fitzgerald Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Lahidja Gross: 24, 620 Green Ash Alley, Covington, fugitive.
Darin Grimes: 52, 600 Huron Ave., Bogalusa, aggravated battery.
Jacob Ard: 23, 1706 Avenue I, Bogalusa, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft of a firearm.
Christopher Rosamond: 49, 15536 La. 1057 Kentwood, DWI third offense, aggravated obstruction of justice.
Jose Espirito: 79, 6344 Farreo Drive, Slidell, sexual battery.
Troy Mooney: 53, 2167 Park Drive, Slidell, aggravated incest.
Alvin Oliver: 34, 615 Barn St., Hammond, illegal distribution of Schedule II CDS, five counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, two counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
Steven Brown: 30, 82484 Jenkins Cemetery Road, Bush, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driver must be licensed.
Freddie Smooth: 28, 4623 Majastia Oaks, New Orleans, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, fugitive.
Crystal Guidroz: 35, 17032 Little Italy Road, Hammond, fugitive, contempt of court.
Douglas Boos: 45, 121 5th St., Slidell, probation violation.
Nikko Vaccaro: 31, 1220 Cousin St., Lacombe, probation violation.
Sebastian Olson: 27, 900 Rozer Ave., Titusville, Florida, probation violation.
Christopher Giardina: 28, 3413 Judy Drive, Meraux, theft (felony).
George Rogers: 40, 15318 Gretchen Lane, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Katrice Brooks: 38, 60217 John Road, Lacombe, license plate must be illuminated, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Hunter Myers: 20, 70551 U.S. 11, Pearl River, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Demetruis Holaquin: 53, 650 California St., East Sacramento, Calif., distribution or possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Tammi Nappe: 47, 3633 Elizabeth St., Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Donald Fitzgerald: 26, 70545 Archie Singletary Road, Pearl River, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of burglary tools, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, two counts of simple burglary.
Sidney Levet: 28, 1000 Deer Park Drive, Madisonville, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 29
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Russell Myers: 36, 36404 Sigrid Lane, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Anthony Boxwell: 30, 22994 La. 40, Bush, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 39, 26068 East Birch St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Eric Gaffen: 41, 316 Avenue Palais Royal, Covington, DWI second offense.
Samuel Ducre: 31, 3323 John W Moore Ave., Mandeville, parole violation.
Lawrence Ducre: 53, 58791 MLK Drive, Lacombe, open container in motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II drug.
Roy Walker: 30, 4132 Bordeau Drive, Kenner, fugitive.
Brandy Davis: 23, 25240 North Davis Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Michael Garcia: 48, 40464 Hoffman Court, Hammond, contempt of court.
Trey Boudreaux: 20, 618 Monacero, Ecru, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Brittany Saizan: 31, 24315 Ridgdell Road, Ponchatoula, contempt of court.
Darion Causey: 26, 49308 Carroll Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, resisting an officer.
Roan Bickham: 36, 45485 Emmahart Road, Franklinton, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Kyshia Raney: 19 409 Saddlebrook Court, Covington, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Evan Nelson: 22, 59378 Adams Road, Bogalusa, battery of a dating partner.
Jan. 30
Ian Simon: 24, 146 Walnut St., Covington, aggravated assault with firearm, domestic abuse battery.
Donald Dudley: 56, 613 South Noah James, Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ashley Ricker: 32, 40195 Macedonia Road, Hammond, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Jason Smith: 28, 26125 Lanoux Ranch Road, Loranger, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Raphael Delbuno: 47, 73029 Tee Street, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Ricky Peters: 33, 29240 Military Road, Angie, possession of Schedule I drug.
Gary Johnson: 31, 1613 Beach St., Slidell, probation violation.
Ian Pfisterer: 34, 48178 North Lansa Rodgers Road, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II drug.
Landras Perkins: 61, 725 Ridgewood Loop, Mandeville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Matthew Richichi: 57, 26 Ellen Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Rodney Wegmann: 58, 129 Carolina Drive, River Ridge, fugitive, contempt of court.
Leroi Jackson: 47, 10909 Vienna St., New Orleans, DWI third offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, DUS while under suspension.
Ronald Armond: 23, 248 Marial St., Morgan City, illegal possession of stolen things, flight from officer, resisting an officer, driving under suspension.
Jarbari Pea: 25, 72157 East 2nd St., Covington, probation violation.
Roy Walker: 30, 4132 Bordeau Drive, Kenner, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Joseph Cousin: 41, 5511 Hollyland St., New Orleans, DWI first offense, careless operation, no drivers license on person, public intimidation.
Nathan Baker: 37, 60061 Stemen Drive, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Michael Stephens: 47, 862 Joe Yenni Blvd., Kenner, violation of protection order, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jan. 31
Dorissa Guild: 233, 3603 Elizabeth, Slidell, fugitive, three counts of contempt of court, possession of Schedule II drug.
Treschien Alexander: 30, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Roy Green: 52, 29258 Chene Drive, Lacombe, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Bryan Sharp: 47, 14184 Sharp Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Victoria Williams: 44, 57430 La. 439, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Christopher Ballard: 44, 77266 Sharp Rad, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Raymond MaGee: 39, 16th Jefferson St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Ricahrd Jordan: 35, 1626 Avenue G, Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Cevan Hewitt: 60, 27367 Jimmy Robinson Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Roy Tillman: 48, 106 St. John St., Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Elvin Atlow: 27, 25682 Elm St., Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Chad Brandt: 41, 59374 Amber St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bree Varnado: 36, 50241 Live Oak Road, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Steve Terese: 37, 19370 Rocking D Road, Covington, DWI first offense, expired driver’s license, stopped on shoulder blocking view of intersection.
Samuel Corley: 20, 208 Weathersby Road, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit.
Axton Bond: 30, 2192 Beesley Road, Lucedale, Mississippi, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, maximum speed limit, open container in motor vehicle.
Cherie Blades: 46, 1034 Ronald Reagan Hwy., Covington, probation violation.
Brandi Brown: 33, 28001 Sands Road, Lacombe, parole violation.
Donald Burnett: 55, 62203 North 2nd St., Pearl River, probation violation.
Brennan Haase: 27, 70052 9th St., Covington, probation violation.
Shaun Brown: 37, 35057 La. 41, Pearl River, probation violation, possession of Schedule II drug.
Cody Raziano: 28, 58282 Harbor Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, driving under suspension, failure to use turn signal.
Marcus Nalls: 27, 2229 Faith Ave., Baker, racketeering, five counts of bank fraud.
Marken Berthelot: 21, 1508 Rue Lemans, Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, no safety belts.
Corey Townsend: 29, 217, William Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Kevin Chauvin: 46, 310 Argyle Trail, Bogue Chitto, failure to return rented or leased motor vehicles.
Sarah Bowman: 56, 61005 North 22nd St., Lacombe, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Dardar: 37, 2113 Fenelon St., Chalmette, fugitive.
Tikyah Magee: 20, 1525 Bene Street, Franklinton, violation of protection order, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Samantha Pittman: 28, 39271 Sid Crawford Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug.
Johnell Harold: 32, 5197 Clearpoint Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug, driving without headlights.
Jospeh Jatho: 71, 21120 Henry Clay Ave., Abita Springs, aggravated assault on utility EMP with firearm.
Tessa Deville: 34, 238 Montgomery St., Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, improper lane use.
Dereck Daigrepont: 40, 29193 Chene Drive, Lacombe, video voyeurism, resisting an officer, cyberstalking, refusing to provide correct identity.
Feb. 1
Cori Powell: 41, 915 Old Ponchatoula Hwy., Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Natalie Barton: 40, 1255 West 23rd Avenue, Covington, housed for court.
Christopher Ellison: 32, 23109 Delery, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Beaux Naquin: 18, 521 Bertucci St., Marrero, domestic abuse battery, simple assault.
Krystal Parker: 32, 81470 Trina Lane, Covington, DWI third offenses, improper lane use, driver must be licensed, contempt of court.
Jamie Macmillian: 21, 645 North Beau China Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no inspection sticker, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle.
Andre Vizzuett: 31, 70312 I Street, Covington, probation violation.
Miketillie Williams: 36, 504 Cypress St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen, driving under suspension, no license on vehicle.
William Delatour: 19, 428 Bill Drive, Mandeville, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jalisa Broach: 27, 6252 West Clay St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, theft (felony).
Jeramaine Lawson: 39, 1413 Ellingsworth Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Bryce Hemstad: 32, 72138 Lawrence Lane Abita Springs, careless operation, improper turn, open container in motor vehicle, DWI first offense.
Brian Brumfield: 34, 1507 Bogan Circle, Picayune, Mississippi, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Walker: 58, 36290 Browns Village Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Craig Thomas: 40, 61273 Pontchartrain Drive, Lacombe, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $25,000, violations of registration provisions, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Michael Frosch: 54, 1716 Villere St., Mandeville, riding on roadways and bicycle paths, bicycles; front lamps; side and rear reflectors, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maurice McCance: 45, 1140 Dove Park Road, Covington, probation violation, no taillights, possession of Schedule II drug.
Feb. 2
Devin Pittman: 38, 59338 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Cody Depascual: 25, 204 Parkview Blvd., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Deleah Tucker: 19, 4550 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, two counts of theft (misdemeanor).
Kaleb Gillum: 19, 7010 U.S. 11, Carriere, Mississippi, probation violation.
Joseph Lachute: 44, 30228 Cowart Road, Bush, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple obstruction of highway of commerce, resisting a police officer with force or violence, self mutilation.
Brad Naquin: 37, 84228 Curve Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Warren Thomas: 38, 1626 Beech St., Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, distribution or possession of Schedule I CDS, manufacture/distribution Schedule IV CDS, driving too fast for conditions.
James Laplante: 38, 620 Captain Drive, Mandeville, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedwards Spears: 23, 42115 Dave Lane Lot 304, Hammond, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Brandon Brooks: 28, 3306 Clematis St., New Orleans, no taillights, flight from officer.
Paul Gault: 24, 57 Blake Byrd Road, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lance Lewis: 25, 73076 Authement St., Covington, fugitive.
Jacob Kratzer: 26, 24234 Chinquapin Road, Franklinton, resisting an officer no brake lights/no turn signals, driver must be licensed.
Bradford Firmin: 25, 50411 Sunset, Hammond resisting an officer with force or violence, public intimidation.
Feb. 3
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Drew Mcknight: 18, 7124 Creekwood Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, maximum speed limit.
Christopher Barnett: 37, 1454 Hermadel Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Erik Galeano: 22, 312 South Norfolk Blvd., Stuart, Florida, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Daniel Figeroa: 30, 69253 Baird Court, Mandeville, DWI second offense, drag racing and racing on public roads.
Seth Morgan: 23, 2023 Teal St., Slidell, hit and run, careless operation, driver must be licensed, distribution of Schedule II CDS; methamphetamine, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Brett Naylor: 19, 70478 Gulch St., Abita Springs, criminal trespass contribution to the delinquency, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Blake Bihm: 24, 2225 McDonald St., Mandeville, DWI third offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Molly Holmberg: 26, 65075 Hayes St., Pearl River, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Keith Basso: 25, 104 Old Oak Drive, Montegut, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jocelyn Glazze: 62, 34458 Tot Polk Road, Pearl River, principal to commission of crime, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Benjamin Bertucci: 34, 15192 La. 22, Ponchatoula, contempt of court, fugitive, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight form officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Wayne Sylve: 53, 61251 Shady Pine Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense, driving too fast for conditions.
Jeffrey Venzia: 27, 56675 Dwyer St., Slidell, two counts of domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jeniffer Trotter: 35 719 Sullivan Drive, Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Juan Santiago: 28 2921 Roosevelt Blvd., Kenner, violation of protection order.
Teesha Kennedy: 41, 11489 Briar Creek Road, Bogalusa, fugitive, bank fraud, forgery.
Kacie Salmon: 31, 22219 Floyd Lavigne Road, Independence, contempt of court, two counts of fugitive.
Cameron Blake: 20, 219 Pear St., Covington, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
William Troupe: 35, 208 Bishops Drive, Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple assault
Brandi Greenstreet: 24, 222 Glenhaven Circle, Hattiesburg, Miss., failure to honor written promise to appear.