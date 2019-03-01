The application process is under way to sign up for prekindergarten classes in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System for the 2019-20 school year.
To qualify, a child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, meet income requirements and live within the attendance boundaries of the school.
The first step to qualify is to complete the application for early childhood care and education at www.stpsb.org/childcare.
After applying online, income must be verified and eligibility determined. Bring the required income documents to the Harrison Curriculum Center, 706 W. 28th Ave., Covington, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To qualify at no cost, families must provide one of the following income documents:
- Two consecutive check stubs, dated within two months of completing income verification for each working adult supporting the family. Eligibility is based on total household income.
- Monetary Determination Letter from the Workforce Commission of LA, if unemployed.
- Current foster care placement agreement from DCFS.
- A Food Stamp eligibility letter, noting case certification period and the child’s name.
Once the online application and income verification steps have been completed and the student qualifies for the program, families will be notified how to register in person at the school they will attend.
Documents to bring to the school for registration include:
- Certified birth certificate
- Social Security card
- Three proofs of residency (examples: current utility bills, signed real estate lease)
- Shot records.
For more information, call the school system's Pre-K Office at (985) 898-3306.
Veterans display unveiling
St. Tammany Hospital Foundation will unveil its Honor Red, White and Blue veterans display at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the hospital lobby.
The hospital created the Honor Red, White and Blue program in 2013 to honor patients, volunteers, employees and physicians who have served the country. In addition, the hospital also honors recently deceased veterans with a special flag tribute ceremony.
“It is our privilege to honor the men and women of our armed forces for their service to our country,” said Melanie Rudolph, foundation specialist.
Funds for the display were donated by the McMath family and their related companies. For more information on the Honor Red, White and Blue program, visit www.sthfoundation.org/SupportRWB.
Fishing Pier reopens
The St. Tammany Fishing Pier is now open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Because the pier is seasonal, hours may be extended as the weather continues to warm up.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will have a proactive presence in the area.
Hewitt named to GOP committee
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, has been named a member of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee's 2019 Executive Committee.
Hewitt has played an active role at RLCC, a caucus of the Republican State Leadership Committee, and her time spent working with the caucus has provided her with opportunities to meet with elected leaders from across the country.
During her time with RLCC, Hewitt has taken part in initiatives that have invested more than $28 million to elect female and candidates of diverse backgrounds to state-level offices in all 50 states.
Hewitt said she looks forward to serving with the state legislative leaders from 24 states joining her on the committee, adding that she is eager to advance the work of the RLCC and the RSLC as they look toward the 2019 election cycle.
The RSLC is the largest caucus of Republican state leaders in the country and the only national organization whose mission is to elect Republicans to multiple down-ballot, state-level offices.
Road closures
There will be alternating single-lane closures while work takes place on U.S. 190, between the I-12 junction and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge (Claiborne Hill), March 6 through March 16 from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day.
Two lanes will remain open at all times, but traffic will be slowed as the work progresses. There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.