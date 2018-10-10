The recent Great Military Road Clean-Up, a joint project of Keep St. Tammany Beautiful and the Military Road Alliance, brought in 131 oversize trash bags filled with 1,965 pounds of litter and trash from both North and South Military roads.
The large group effort of area volunteers and businesses was spearheaded by Rick More, director of Keep St. Tammany Beautiful; Cathy Henderson, Old River Road Homeowners Association; Carroll Knowles, Magnolia Forest Homeowners Association; and St. Tammany Parish District 9 Councilman Gene Bellisario.
During the one-day project, 72 area volunteers and 20 local businesses joined to spruce up the appearance of the eastern end of the parish. Neighborhoods, roads, parking lots, ditches and bayous were cleared of litter along miles of Military Road, from U.S. 190 in the south to Interstate 59 in the north.
Participating in the project were volunteers from several homeowner associations, primarily Old River Road, Magnolia Forest, Frenchmen’s Estates, Old and New Cross Gates, French Branch and Lake Village. Employees with several businesses helped with the effort.