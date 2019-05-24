May 13
Randall Brewer: 27, 64450 N. Cooper Road, Amite, fugitive.
Lance Pichon: 26, 26050 E. Elm St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Ciera Gunter: 25, 26050 E. Elm St. Lacombe, resisting an officer, violation of protection order, two charges of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Daven Batiste: 30, 2121 Fern St. Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Peter Gonsoulin: 32, 14028 Lee Road, Franklinton, tampering, removing, possessing, or violating barricade, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, contempt of court.
Owen Edwards: 23, 84300 Cobblestone Court, Folsom, DWI first offense, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, driving under suspension.
Robert Fascitelli: 35, 213 Emerson Drive, Kenner, fugitive.
Dewayne Rudd: 22, 1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Roger Normand: 31, 204 11th Ave., Covington, housed for court, violation of protection order, two charges of contempt of court.
Jeremiah Dantzler: 23, 70403 S Rosewood Place, Hammond, resisting an officer, aggravated incest.
Kendrick Hall: 26, 1564 Military Road, Bogalusa, possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon, simple robbery.
Daniel Milton: 56, 11218 Redbird Lane, Hammond, unauthorized entry of an inhibited dwelling, theft motor vehicle, two charges of resisting an officer.
Dwight Ambo: 29, 62233 North 10th St., Slidell, manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert Taylor: 24, 1737 Marsha Drive, Slidell, aggravated criminal damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of a Schedule II, possession of a Schedule IV, two charges of possession of a Schedule III drug.
Ray Clark: 34, 4123 Walnut St. Slidell, hit and run.
Megan Marcussen: 40, 23148 Strain Road, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Karin Molina: 25, 332 Marigny Ave., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Quincy Salvant: 36, 150 Caznave St., Belle Chasse, fugitive.
MAY 14
Garic Aleman: 46, 36065 Wild Road, Pearl River, misdemeanor theft.
Kenneth Todd: 57, 35119 La. 433, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of possession of Schedule II.
Troy Tardiff: 48, 2107 Jay St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Nicholas McQueen: 28, 73376 La. 41 Pearl River, possession of Schedule I.
Kailyn Arceneaux: 21, 310 Mariners Blvd. Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, simple assault.
Bryce Fisher: 18, 318 Clear Lake Blvd. Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use.
Kevin Meyn: 45, 13046 Cain Lane, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule IV.
Leonard Vanderhoff: 41, 60413 Lavender Drive, Lacombe, establishing speed zones, aggravated flight from officer, fugitive, simple battery.
Gary McClain: 36, 76029 Bob Levy Road, Talisheek, possession of Schedule I, driving under suspension, violations of registration provisions, no insurance.
Brian Hennick: 32, 14295 La. 16, Franklinton, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, home invasion.
McKalla Hardy: 32, 142 Village Drive, Slidell, improper lane use, failure to use turn signal, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ashley McFadden: 45, 1724 Beth Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Jordan Abdo: 21, 300 Live Oak Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper turn, possession of Schedule IV.
Christopher Billiot: 31, 24170 Carvist Lane, Abita Springs, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, careless operation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jarvis Hardy: 5300 Douglas St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Garret Templeton: 34, 138 Tigerlily Drive, Houma, housed for marshal.
Wilfred Perrilloux: 43, 398 West 2nd St., Reserve, housed for marshal.
Alayna Newton: 19, 2855 Palm Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Joseph Allemond: 42, 1921 Gause Blvd. W., Slidell, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Avery Hessler: 25, 2421 Crane St., Slidell, no license on vehicle, possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ebony Parker: 31, 1301 Apple St., Hammond, issuing worthless checks, five charges of misdemeanor theft.
Cherie Gray: 52, 36105 Race Horse Road, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Lisa Fayard: 50, P.O. Box 105, Robert, contempt of court, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Edwin Martinez: 39, 3916 Travis Lake Court, Pearl River, housed for marshal.
Kevin Harrison: 33, 4800 Bright Drive, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
James Pons: 43, 177 Northwood Drive, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Alanceya Gibson: 21, 807 E. Louisiana Ave., Hammond, fugitive, unauthorized use of access card as theft.
Dennis Forrest: 57, 1734 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
MAY 15
Ronald Palmer: 49, 2550 Caroline St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule II.
Allen Rednour: 39, 654 Dale Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Kimberly Burris: 57, 2015 Pinecrest Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Jennifer Beleto: 32, 328 Dupre St., Mandeville, parole violation.
Michael Ellis: 30, 10418 Bob Baxter Road, Bush, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harold Burch: 34, 22135 Pershing Drive, Franklinton, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Thomas Compton: 33, 21386 Florence Road, Mandeville, housed for court.
John Halley: 26, 312 Primrose Ln., Covington, probation violation, simple burglary, bank fraud, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Curt Batiste: 35, 25568 Spruce St., Lacombe, three charges of possession of Schedule II, to create, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute.
Rachelle Littell: 49, 5253 Tampa Drive, Pearlington, Mississippi, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, three charges of sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Scott Gaskill: 48, 317 Mark Drive, Covington, indecent behavior with a juvenile pornography involving.
Scott Landor: 22, 228 Santos, St. Mandeville, probation violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael O’Neill: 24, 645 Kostmayer Ave., Slidell, second degree battery.
Felicia Thomas: 25, 1950 Slemmeon St., Covington, probation violation.
Victoria Cabrera: 30, 111 Village Drive, Slidell, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Sandra Luter: 52, 1015 Union, Bogalusa, housed for marshal.
Robert Vinet: 42, 68495 Deer Run Road, Pearl River, DWI first offense, illegal distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension, off-road vehicles on roadway.
Gene Rudolph: 44, 6128 Singleton Drive, Marrero, housed for marshal.
Donald Butler: 55, 1013 31st St., Kenner, housed for marshal.
Michael Morgani: 31, 812 Gravier St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Rickey Landor: 27, 27047 Heltemes Lane, Lacombe, violation of protection order.
Donald Bigner: 49, 25591 Ambets Road, Albany, contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than, two charges of possession of Schedule I.
Jerry Stiles: 63, 23505 Tarpon Springs Drive, Abita Springs, parole violation.
MAY 16
David Fussell: 45, 15455 U.S. 190, Covington, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I.
Shane Bossier: 38, 36039 Prentiss Talley Road, Charter Oak, Connecticut, housed for marshal.
Javon McGill: 21, 2012 Nathan Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Todd Grant: 50, 1612 Admiral Nelson Drive, Slidell, two charges of contempt of court.
Deshun Jones: 30, 26274 East Elm St., Lacombe, simple burglary.
Bradley Pregeant: 25, 79146 Lady Lane, Folsom, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Tyra Guevara: 45, 208 Williams Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Keybian Lewis: 42, 946 Ave. J, Bogalusa, housed for court.
Rhonda Alcorn: 45, 23358 Pilot St., Abita Springs, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, two charges of theft under $1,000.
Ronald Couvillion: 62, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Jessie Cancienne: 18, 243 S. Military Road, Slidell, terrorizing, prohibition of interference with educational process.
Jeremy Cortez: 45, 219 Tasmania Court, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Michelle Bennett: 44, 430 N. Pine, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Walker: 41, 430 Pine St., Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance Martin: 42, 72183 Mill Road, Covington, two charges of contempt of court.
Jennifer Williams: 39, 400 Arrington Ave., Collins, Mississippi, fugitive, resisting an officer.
Marcus Adams: 35, 184 Short Chapel Loop, Carson, Mississippi, violations of registration provisions, resisting an officer, two charges of contempt of court.
MAY 17
Raphael Delbuno: 47, 73029 Tee St., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Damon Landor: 40, 740 Schley St., Slidell, housed for marshal.
Merryl Murgara: 55, 71438 Military Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Gregory Gooden: 43, 54 Whitmoor Drive, Hammond, failure to dim lights, improper lane use, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, violation of registration provisions, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, two charges of contempt of court.
Taurus Finley: 39, 19102 Brumfield Lane, Hammond, fugitive, resisting an officer.
Lance Loyd: 39, 37378 E Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Deborah Hansen: 38, 130 Beau Rivage Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, improper lane use.
Sebastian Ryle: 23, 25525 Pine Crest Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use.
Sara Hartfield: 29, 3074 LeSalle St., Jackson, Mississippi, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
John Lingo: 51, 64546 Birch, Pearl River, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
David Smith: 19, 43 Lizana St., Slidell, resisting an officer, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice.
Adriona Smith: 19, 1101 Cobert Road, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
John Paul Gober: 40, 51 Concord Loop, Pearl River, parole violation, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Cory Mitchell: 31, 41445 W. I-55 Service Road, Hammond, possession of Schedule II, offender to notify change of address, residence or other, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Johnette Melancon: 27, 509 Foxrun Ave., Lafayette, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation, no proof of insurance.
Jordan Cyprian: 20, 105 Short St., Hammond, housed for court.
Allie Lewis: 29, 1954 Mirabeau Ave., New Orleans, fugitive, contempt of court.
Jamie Klibert: 56, 82450 Anthony Road, Folsom, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, issuing worthless checks.
Jacob Graf: 19, 725 Navajo Drive, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jameson Creek Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
MAY 18
James Diaspro: 39, 77 Concord Loop, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Nicolas Knauf: 28, 571 Forest Loop, Mandeville, probation violation, two charges of contempt of court.
Quincy Clovis: 40, 7077 Union St., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, DWI second offense, ignoring traffic signal.
Victor Rini: 41, 22 Rex Ave., Madisonville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Braylie Arceneaux: 26, 101 Ned Ave., Slidell, possession of Schedule II, possession of paraphernalia, driving without headlights, expired license plate.
Kimberly Atlow: 26, 326 Mariner's Blvd., Mandeville, resisting an officer.
Jasmine Lair: 32, 8011 Woodland Drive, Bush, DWI second offense, improper lane use, no proof of insurance.
Gavin Miller: 38, 304 Jaden Davis, Hammond, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tony Walker: 59, 36290 Brown's Village Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Jay Jenkins: 29, 3222 69th St., Galveston, Texas, DWI first offense, no safety belts, expired driver's license.
Travis Scearce: 23, 1242 Park Drive, Mandeville, three charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kamaurie Hart: 21, 950 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ronald Cotton: 30, 604 N Border Drive, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Cheryl Sneeze: 52, 601 N. Claiborne St., Covington, aggravated battery.
MAY 19
Bobby Barney: 53, 918 31st Ave., Covington, contempt of court, simple battery.
Ellis Cousin: 50, 619 Brakefield St., Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Robert Newton: 44, Bessie St., Picayune, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Douglas Cook: 31, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
David Shryock: 56, 81199 Katy Lane, Bush, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container in motor vehicle, improper lane use.
Kiana Lewis: 23, 25546 W. Sycamore St., Lacombe, three charges of contempt of court.
Anthony Branske: 34, 21908 Calwagner St., Franklin Park, Illinois, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, switched plates, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II.
Kenneth Stokes: 60, 766 Daney St., Slidell, theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than, issuing worthless checks.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Kyle Gardner: 23, 86 Cardinal Lane, Mandeville, DWI first offense, hit and run.
Thien Vu: 30, 21143 Firetower Road, Mandeville, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Ron Murphy: 28, 234 Meadow Moss Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tina Rowell: 41, 83349 Loftin Lesley Road, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robert Crusta: 55, 134 Cindy Lou Place, Mandeville, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, misdemeanor theft.
29 people were housed for immigration violations during this period.