An opioid abuse forum will provide information about the crisis for community members to better understand causes, signs and consequences of use and abuse, as well as treatment resources.
The forum, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Parish Center, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. The Counseling Solutions program of Catholic Charities is collaborating with the Substance Addiction Ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans to present a series of educational forums.
There will also be local resources on addiction available at tables before and after the presentation.
Speakers include Dr. A. Kennison Roy, medical director of the Dual Diagnosis Unit at River Oaks Hospital in Harahan; Deacon Louie Bauer, chaplain at the Fontainebleau Treatment Center; Kevin Gardere, executive director of development for Bridge House/Grace House; and John Antonucci, addictions counselor and facilitator of the Smart Recovery meeting in New Orleans.
For more information, see ccano.org/blog/events/counseling-solutions-opioid-abuse-forum/.