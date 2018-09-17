25 years
Greg Hughes, assistant manager for the Bogue Chitto Wildlife Refuge, spoke to the Honey Island Chapter of the Sierra Club near Mandeville recently and told them of his agency’s viewpoint of a proposed dredging program for the Pearl River Navigational Canal. Hughes gave a slide presentation and talked to a packed meeting at the Prieto Fire Station on Hwy 59, detailing the possible adverse impacts on the recreational and commercial fishing in the refuge from the siltation that could result from the dredging. The U.S. Corps of Engineers is now processing information, both from the public and from experts, that will lead to a decision on whether to resume dredging on the Pearl River Canal so that barge traffic can service industries in the Bogalusa area.
50 years
The Covington Planning Commission has adopted a resolution directed to the Louisiana Department of Highways asking for “redesign and modification” of the busy and oft-snarled intersection of U.S. 190 and SR 21 at Claiborne Hill. William J. Jones, chairman of the commission, in a letter to A.B. Ratcliffe Jr., director of the highway department, emphasized that, “This is one of the worst intersections in this part of the state, a fact agreed to by every person and engineer we have talked to.”
75 years
The twenty-sixth year of its establishment under the Christian Brothers found St. Paul’s college with a record enrollment in resident students. One hundred forty in all, with 60 in the Senior section and 80 in the Junior division. Brother Thomas and Brother Michael remain as prefects of discipline for both sections. The enrollment is from different parts of the country, going as far as Wisconsin and Massachusetts.
100 years
At a meeting of the (St. Tammany Parish) Fair Association Board, fair matters were taken up, and among other things, it was decided to make the price of admission 30 cents for adults and 10 cents for children 5 to 12 years of age. Negotiations are under way to secure a carnival company that has some excellent attractions. Racing will be made a feature of the fair and horses native to and raised in St. Tammany parish have separate entrance and a special purse. It is understood that certain Tangipahoa horse owners are anxious to enter some horses for the races. There are also a number from St. Tammany that feel they have winners.
125 years
The sun crossed the equator yesterday, and autumn is here.