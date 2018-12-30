When Folsom Mayor Lance Willie says “Folsom is Family,” he’s not just reciting a slogan he used during his three runs for political office.
He’s speaking the truth.
Willie had his 9-month-old daughter Liliana at Folsom Town Hall one recent Wednesday morning because she had a head cold. The office staff fussed over the little girl, who crawled around the building with wide eyes, despite her runny nose and flushed cheeks.
The mayor’s mother-in-law stopped midmorning to pick the baby up so dad and his staff could handle the day's work.
If Willie’s mother-in-law had been busy that morning, the mayor could have asked for help from his own parents, who are proprietors of the Folsom General Store just a few blocks away.
He could have turned to a bevy of lifelong friends, as well, many of them who live just a stone’s throw in any direction from the tiny (albeit growing) village in the northwest corner of the parish.
Willie said his heart is in Folsom, and with strong family ties in the area, there's no reason to be anywhere else.
With roots firmly planted, he’s gone about making a name for himself in public life for almost all of his adulthood.
Willie first was elected to the Folsom Board of Aldermen at age 24. He was in the third year of his second term as one of the village’s three aldermen when previous Mayor Bettye Boggs resigned. The board appointed Willie to be mayor in late 2017, and in 13 months as mayor, he helped re-establish a strong bond with village aldermen, which had been strained under Boggs.
Folsom voters showed their approval when Willie earned 77 percent of votes cast in the Nov. 6 election. He and the incoming board of aldermen officially began their terms on Jan. 1. The win helped Willie secure his first four-year term as mayor, and at 33, he’s nearly half the age of every other mayor in St. Tammany.
Despite being young, Willie is a familiar face — familiar enough that Folsom residents stop by not only Town Hall, but also Willie's home, to share their concerns.
“I’ve known a lot of these people my entire life,” Willie said. “They come by to say hello. They know where I live, but that’s what you get when you live in a small community. I was born in Folsom. They’ve seen my since my mom carried me around.”
Now, for the first time, he’s been voted their mayor. Willie said his victory was humbling.
“When you sit as an alderman, the people have three choices,” he said. “When you’re running for mayor, the people only have one choice. And when you go door-to-door to talk to people, everyone has a question for you. That’s part of the job, but I’m happy to do it ... People vote for me, they want to see me. It’s just showing respect.”
Willie pointed to several initiatives during the past year that he said show Folsom is in good hands. The achievements include substantial improvements to the sewer system, helping deliver a raise to all village employees and getting new police cars for Chief Beau Killingsworth’s officers.
Willie said Folsom’s most pressing need is in street repairs, which most times are too costly for the village to finance alone. Willie hopes to partner with the state in some capacity to have the worst areas restored as soon as possible, and to address other potential road issues before they become problematic.
The mayor said maintaining a good relationship with the Board of Aldermen will make his job easier. George Garrett and Jill Mathies were re-elected to the board on Nov. 6, and political newcomer Shawn Dillon replaced Paulette Lee, who didn’t seek re-election.
“George has been a mentor for me in some of my decisions,” Willie said. “He’s a good solid cornerstone for our board. Shawn Dillon is a great friend. His wife and my wife are best friends. I know I can work with him. And Jill, I’ve known her for eight years. She’s like family.”
And that’s a sweet spot for the young mayor.
“I’m all about my family,” Willie said. “My wife (Holly) comes first, and my kids, of course. But Folsom, this place is my family, too.”