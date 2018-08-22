JOURNALISM SCHOLARSHIP: Amanda Kitch, of Covington, a communication major and TV news reporter for "Northshore News" at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Capitol Correspondents Association of Baton Rouge's annual Gridiron Show.
DEAN'S LIST HONOREE: Bradley Cobb, of Mandeville, a student at Fort Lewis College, has made the dean's list. Cobb is majoring in adventure education at the Durango, Colorado, institution and has maintained a 3.6 or better GPA.
STUDY ABROAD: Teresa Vall, of Covington, a student at the University of Dallas, has completed a semester studying abroad at the university's Eugene Constantin Campus outside Rome, Italy.