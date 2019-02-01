A St. Tammany parish jury found Jason "Matt" Magee guilty on two counts of first-degree murder Friday for gunning down his ex-wife, Jennifer Wallace Magee, and her boyfriend, Donald Gros, in 2017.
The verdict came at the end of three days of testimony and evidence presented by the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office that painted Magee as a jealous ex-husband who was angry that his ex-wife had moved on with her life.
The defense had initially argued that Magee acted in self-defense, and that it was Gros who pulled the weapon and caused shots to be fired as the two struggled.
But in his closing argument, Lindner changed tactics, suggesting the events better fit a crime of passion, or manslaughter. He then pointed to Magee's statements to his mother and others that he had not planned what happened the night of June 19, 2017 in his ex-wife's trailer house.
"I messed up. I didn't plan this," Lindner said, quoting from Magee's recorded statements. "He didn't sit down and plan this."
Prosecutors, in pursuing the charges, showed pictures the gory crime scene and put Magee's 10-year-old daughter on the stand.
Assistant District Attorney Blair Alford responded sarcastically in her rebuttal to the defense, saying that the defense was treating the case like a game show. "Consider self-defense, consider manslaughter...this is not 'Let's Make a Deal,' it's about truth and justice."
Alford told the jury that none of the evidence presented during the trial lined up with the theory that two large men struggled over a weapon, with nothing knocked over in the house save a single styrofoam coffee cup. Gros' body was found with the remote control for the video game he was playing still in his hand, she said.
Of the eight shots fired, seven found their mark, Alford said, repeating her assertion that Magee acted with "military precision."
Magee had specific intent to kill his victims, she argued, pointing to threatening text messages that he had sent his ex-wife and a 15-minute gap in time between dropping his children off at his mother's house and going to his wife's home. Prosecutors contend it was during that time that Magee went home to get the gun used in the murders.
Alford then played a portion of Magee's interview with detectives, repeated his words to the jury, and played the tape again.
"It's been building. It's just been building," Alford said. "I tried to tell this girl, I sat on her couch and cried and I told her this was going to happen if she didn't (expletive) stop."