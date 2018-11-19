Pearl River High sports teams are making history this school year.
For starters, the 2018 Lady Rebels volleyball team went undefeated and won a district title, which coach Kelly Kellum predicted at the beginning of the season.
“I am proud of our team for reaching one of the goals we set for ourselves this year,” she said. “We had a great season and I am looking forward to winning district again next year and going further in the playoffs.”
Courtney Labourdette, assistant volleyball coach, is also hopeful for next year’s season.
“I think we have a lot to look forward to," Labourdette said. "I anticipate some great leadership on the court.”
Senior team captains Koryn Segrave and Jennifer Dickmeyer agreed that things look bright for the future of Pearl River volleyball.
“The hard work and practice really paid off; I’m honored to be one of the captains of this team,” Segrave said.
“We’ve been practicing for this since freshman year," Dickmeyer said. "Every time we thought about giving up, we just worked even harder.”
In addition to the volleyball team’s undefeated district success, Pearl River High’s football team has enjoyed a remarkable season.
The football team had never won a playoff game in school history until Nov. 9, when the Rebels defeated the Franklin Parish Patriots 21-20 score.
This game was not only a victory, but also Pearl River's first home playoff game since 1997. The team won seven regular-season games for the first time since 2008, and Corey Warren rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.
“It’s been a great team effort,” said head football coach Joe Harris.
Quarterback Justin Dean said the playoff win was "truly unforgettable."
“It’s been an amazing four years and a historic season," he said.