Week 2 games
1. Covington hosts Holy Cross
2. Fontainebleau hosts Franklinton
3. St. Paul’s at Jesuit (at Tad Gormley)
4. Northshore hosts Salmen
5. Slidell hosts Lake Area New Tech
6. Mandeville hosts Live Oak
7. Archbishop Hannan hosts Central Catholic
8. Pope John Paul II hosts St. Patrick (Miss.)
9. Lakeshore hosts East Jefferson
10. Pearl River hosts Sci Academy
11. Northlake Christian hosts Brusly
St. Tammany Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-2, Overall 9-2)
1. Holy Cross
2. Franklinton
3. St. Paul’s
4. Northshore
5. Slidell
6. Live Oak
7. Archbishop Hannan
8. Pope John Paul II
9. Lakeshore
10. Pearl River
11. Brusly
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 10-1, Overall 10-1)
1. Holy Cross
2. Franklinton
3. Jesuit
4. Northshore
5. Slidell
6. Live Oak
7. Archbishop Hannan
8. St. Patrick (Miss.)
9. Lakeshore
10. Pearl River
11. Brusly
Celebrity Guest Picker: Treston Decoud (Former Lakeshore High defensive back and former member of Houston Texans)
1. Covington
2. Franklinton
3. Jesuit
4. Salmen
5. Slidell
6. Mandeville
7. Central Catholic
8. Pope John Paul II
9. Lakeshore
10. Sci Academy
11. Brusly