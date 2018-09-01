Celebrity Guest Picker Treston Decoud

Celebrity Guest Picker Treston Decoud

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Week 2 games

1. Covington hosts Holy Cross

2. Fontainebleau hosts Franklinton

3. St. Paul’s at Jesuit (at Tad Gormley)

4. Northshore hosts Salmen

5. Slidell hosts Lake Area New Tech

6. Mandeville hosts Live Oak

7. Archbishop Hannan hosts Central Catholic

8. Pope John Paul II hosts St. Patrick (Miss.)

9. Lakeshore hosts East Jefferson

10. Pearl River hosts Sci Academy

11. Northlake Christian hosts Brusly

St. Tammany Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-2, Overall 9-2)

1. Holy Cross

2. Franklinton

3. St. Paul’s

4. Northshore

5. Slidell

6. Live Oak

7. Archbishop Hannan

8. Pope John Paul II

9. Lakeshore

10. Pearl River

11. Brusly

New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 10-1, Overall 10-1)

1. Holy Cross

2. Franklinton

3. Jesuit

4. Northshore

5. Slidell

6. Live Oak

7. Archbishop Hannan

8. St. Patrick (Miss.)

9. Lakeshore

10. Pearl River

11. Brusly

Celebrity Guest Picker: Treston Decoud (Former Lakeshore High defensive back and former member of Houston Texans)

1. Covington

2. Franklinton

3. Jesuit

4. Salmen

5. Slidell

6. Mandeville

7. Central Catholic

8. Pope John Paul II

9. Lakeshore

10. Sci Academy

11. Brusly

Tags

View comments