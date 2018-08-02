A woman whose aunt was found stabbed to death in their Slidell home Monday was arrested Thursday and booked on first-degree homicide, according to Slidell police.
Kenya Despenza, 39, had been described earlier as a person of interest in the death of 65-year-old Dianne Bercy. She already was under arrest after being accused of stealing her aunt's car.
Police had gone to check on Bercy at her home in the Breckenridge subdivision Monday at the request of her sister, who said she was concerned because she had not seen or heard from Bercy in several days.
Police found Bercy's body with multiple stab wounds. Her Toyota Avalon was missing.
Police said that Despenza lived with her aunt.
The suspect has a history of mental illness and violence directed at family members, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office records.
She was arrested in 2016 for aggravated battery when New Orleans police said that she grabbed a knife from her mother and stabbed her 38-year-old stepfather. Police said at the time that Despenza had a history of mental illness and was off her medication when the stabbing occurred.
Criminal District Court records show that Despenza's attorneys sought a lunacy hearing for her when she was arraigned and that she was transferred to a hospital in October 2016.
She pleaded guilty on March 30, 2017, to one count of second-degree battery and was give a five-year suspended sentence. Among the conditions of her sentence was that she was to continue taking mental health classes, court records show.