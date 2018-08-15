MILITARY ROAD ALLIANCE: St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister will be the speaker at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at a meeting of the Military Road Alliance in the cafeteria of Oak Park Village, 2200 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Brister will talk and answer questions about ongoing parish issues. The alliance is an umbrella organization of homeowners associations in eastern St. Tammany Parish. For questions, contact Jim McCarty at himmccarty@hotmail.com or militaryroadalliance.org.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190, will present Scrabble game nights from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 14. The phone number for the library is (985) 882-7858.
MARCHING GROUP SEEKS MEMBERS: Slidell Synchronized Lawn Chair Brigade is a performance art ensemble involving choreography and showmanship with old-fashioned aluminum, webbed lawn chairs. The not-for-profit group will kick off during the 2019 Carnival season. Practices will be every Tuesday, beginning Aug. 14. Dues are $20 per year, and members are responsible for their own chair. Contact Suzie Hunt at suzie@suzie-hunt.com or (985) 768-6294.
RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION MEETING: The Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association will meet Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 E. West Drive, Slidell. There will be a potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. Slidell Police Department and Councilman Val Vanney are slated to give updates about the neighborhoods. No alcohol. Call Michael DeSandro (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts (985) 707-7676.
ARTISTS RETREAT: Registration is open for a four-day artists retreat at Abbey Art Works at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. The retreat will provide an opportunity for painters of all skill levels to experience the tranquillity and beauty of the abbey Aug. 20-24. Air-conditioned studio space will be available, and artists will be free to work outdoors. Cost is $750 and includes accommodations and meals in the newly renovated Christian Life Center just steps from the studio building. To register, visit www.abbeyartworks.com.
MONSTER MASH SPONSORS: St. Tammany Parish Hospital's Parenting Center seeks sponsorships for the annual fundraiser slated for Oct. 20 in Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. The fall fest features live music, trick-or-treating, food and beverage options, inflatables, crafts and activities. Levels begin at $300. For information, contact Melanie Rudolph at St. Tammany Hospital Foundation, (985) 898-4141 or email mrudolph@stph.org.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17-18 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is by cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR LONG-TERM CARE LECTURE: Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington, will hold an informational lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, on long-term care trends and Veterans Aid and Attendance benefits. Financial adviser Karla Glynn will discuss preparing for expenses and Angie Cotton, of Senior Veterans Care Network, will explain benefits that can help pay for veterans' care at an assisted living facility. RSVP at avantievents.com or call (985) 317-6110.
FINANCIAL PLANNING SEMINAR: Learn the basics of financing long-term care, including options such as moving to a retirement center or hiring in-home caregivers. Jason King, a specialist in long-term care planning, will present at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Registration is encouraged. Register online at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
CAT ART AND FILM FESTIVAL: A fun adoption event and fundraiser for the nonprofit Art for Cats Sake will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 Jefferson Ave., Covington. Included in the festival are cat videos, local artists, an art gallery, seminars on a variety of topics, games, food and an adoption lounge and cat cafe. Tickets are $12 before Aug. 16 and $15 after. Children under 7 free. For information, call (985) 788-4322 or see artforcatssake.org.
VAN GEAUX X: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd, Slidell, will hold a cooking competition at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25. Free to the public, tasters voting with dollars for their favorites. Categories include appetizers/soups, sides/salads, meats, seafood, desserts, kids, youth and People's Choice. The special category is nuts. A winner is chosen in each category and an "Iron Chef" prize will be awarded to the overall top vote getter. For information, call (985) 641-5829.
RUBY'S KIDS FUNDAISER: An Evening of Dancing, to be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, will benefit the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the Parenting and Wellness Center at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The event will be held at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 501 N. U.S.190, Covington. Music will be by Gris Gris with Lou Capeci, with Bobby Cure. Food, a silent auction, 50/50, and raffle prizes are in store. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the hospital's foundation, the center and the hotel, or call Shirley Rodriguez Flick at (985) 847-9727, Sal D’Antoni at (504) 782-9949 or Celeste Oelking at (985) 630-4282.
SAINTS PRESENTATION AND TAILGATE: Mark Romig, "Voice of the Saints" and president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp., discusses the upcoming season, his father's four-decade-plus involvement with the NFL team and how the city markets itself as a top sports destination at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at the St. Tammany Council on Aging Slidell Active Aging Center, 610 Cousin St. For more information, see coastseniors.org or call (985) 641-1852.
WORKFORCE WEDNESDAYS: The St. Tammany Parish Library and the St. Tammany Business and Career Solutions Center's Workforce Wednesdays will focus on what employers want employees to know. The free class will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the branch at (985) 845-4819. For information, visit sttammanylibrary.org.
EVERYDAY HERO NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Aug. 31 for Keep Louisiana Beautiful to honor groups or individuals who work to keep communities clean, beautiful and litter-free. A banquet in September in Baton Rouge will honor the recipients. Submit online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org. The categories include the Alice Foster Award, Golden Can Award, Most Innovative Program, Youth Award, Outstanding Affiliate, Outstanding Affiliate Director, Corporate Leadership Award and Law Enforcement Recognition Award.
ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Sept. 5 for the Slidell Memorial Hospital/Ochsner-sponsored award. Nominees must live or work in eastern St. Tammany Parish and demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, provide service to improve quality of life, actively assist women and personify the Athena Leadership Model. Submit to the Athena Selection Committee, c/o Irma Cry, 813 Maine Ave., Slidell, LA 70458; or by email to irmacry@gmail.com. For information, call (985) 649-6284 or (985) 640-0450.