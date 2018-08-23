Covington Mayor Mike Cooper confirmed Wednesday that he plans to announce his choice as the city’s new fire chief sometime during Labor Day week.
Cooper told the Covington City Council on Tuesday that four candidates submitted formal applications and passed a required civil service exam.
The applicants include Covington’s Provisional Fire Chief Gary Blocker Jr., former Mason City, Iowa, Fire Chief Al Dyer Jr. and former Kenner Fire Chief John Hellmers.
Covington Chief Administrative Officer Gina Hayes said the fourth candidate asked to be removed from consideration on Wednesday morning.
Cooper told The St. Tammany Farmer on Tuesday evening that only one of the four candidates was “internal,” meaning the person who dropped from contention was not an employee of the Covington Fire Department.
Cooper interviewed Blocker and Hellmers on Wednesday, and he’s scheduled to meet with Dyer on Friday. Eugenie Leggio, the city’s human resources director, was expected to be a part of the interviews as well.
Cooper expects to offer his pick for council approval at the next council meeting on Sept. 18.
The fire chief position came open when Richard Badon retired April 4 after 20 years as head of the department. Blocker was elevated from assistant chief to provisional chief the same day.
Blocker has spent 24 years with the Covington Fire Department, including four as a volunteer in the department's junior division. He became a full-time firefighter when he reached adulthood and was named the fire chief of prevention in 2007.
Hellmers spent three decades with the Kenner Fire Department and was its chief for more than a decade. He was fired last October following a two-month internal investigation into his conduct as chief.
Neither Hellmers or Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn would discuss publicly the investigation or termination last year, though Hellmers’ attorney said at the time that his client’s dismissal was the result of a political argument.
According to reports from several media outlets in Iowa, Dyer was with the fire department in Lincoln Park, Michigan, for more than two decades before being named fire chief in Mason City, Iowa, in October 2016. He was placed on administrative leave in November 2017, and he resigned later that month.
An investigation by the Globe Gazette in Mason City concluded that disciplinary action was taken against Dyer for hosting a party “that included ‘alcohol or illegal drugs’ at the fire station.”
The newspaper also reported that Dyer agreed “not to sue the city concerning circumstances leading to his resignation,” and that as part of the resignation agreement, he collected his usual paycheck through Jan. 15, 2018 and health insurance benefits through Jan. 31.
Attempts to contact Dyer were unsuccessful.