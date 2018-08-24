A growing chorus of parents is complaining that their young special-needs children were mistreated by a teacher at Covington Elementary School last year, and that their complaints were ignored by the administration.

Attorney Charles Branton filed an amendment Friday adding Mary Wright to a lawsuit filed against the St. Tammany Parish School Board in 22nd Judicial District Court. Three other sets of parents are already parties to that litigation.

The parents say that their non-verbal children routinely came home from school with scratches, bruises and other injuries without any incident reports from the school, as required by school policy. When they brought their concerns to the school, the parents say that they were told that some biting and hitting was normal.

The suit names as defendants the School Board; Principal Melissa Eason; Assistant Principal Kristy Winget; the teacher, Tammi Cole; and assistants Cindy Nebe, Sheila Schneider and Rebecca Leidinger Decote.

The teacher and assistants are no longer employed by the school system, a spokeswoman has said. Branton said that the students have all been moved to other schools this year.

A school system spokeswoman declined comment, citing policy on matters under litigation. But in court documents, their attorney has denied the allegations in one of the lawsuits, arguing the plaintiffs lacked proof.

In all, three lawsuits have been filed concerning the class: one in June, that alleges those parents were told that that biting, scratching and bruising were "a normal part of the interaction of young children," and another in mid-August that included two sets of parents. All told, seven sets of parents have sued.

The suit filed in August included photos of the two young students with bite marks and bruises. One of the mothers, Anna Monus, became concerned last September when her son started making unusual noises and moaning and stopped all verbalization and sign language, the suit said.

Then her son came home in October with a bite mark on his back but she was not provided an incident report, the suit said. When she sought a meeting to discuss her son, she asked if there were any other parental complaints and was told there were none, according to the lawsuit.

Monus later obtained her son's full record and found her signature had been forged on multiple daily activity reports for her son that she never received, the suit alleges.

One of the plaintiffs represented by Branton, Kathleen Cannino, sewed a recording device into her young son's clothes on two occasions during the last school year. In copies obtained by The Advocate, teacher, Tammi Cole, can be heard telling the Cannino's child that she wanted to "break his f--king fingers off."

In another portion of the tape, Cole can be heard telling him, "Don't hit me, nope. Did I just kick him in the face?" Another voice says, "No, you got him in the chest," followed by adults laughing.

Cole could not be reached for comment.

According to the amended petition, Wright's developmentally disabled daughter came home the pre-K class with bruises on her arms, back and face and a black eye, as well as a partial handprint "where she had been struck by an adult near her right buttock." On another occasion, she came home with a knot on her head.

Wright notified the principal, Melissa Eason, of her child's injuries, the suit said. Eason told Wright she would speak to the teacher, Cole, and get back with her, but "did not follow through and did not provide any information to the parents, including Mary Wright, about the injuries sustained by the children while in the care of the defendants," the suit says.

Wright also alleges that when she made complaints to school officials, the school contacted the Department of Child and Family Services and made false allegations against her of child abuse, child neglect and drug use, none of where were validated by the state.

The children suffered physical and emotional injuries and had their development delayed by abuse they suffered, the suit claims. It blames the School Board for failing to appropriately monitor and supervise the teacher and her assistants, and school administratorsfor allowing them to remain as employees after officials were alerted to problems in the classroom.

The amended petition says the doors and windows of Cole's classroom were covered up "so that no one would be able to see what happened to the children."

Branton said that his clients didn't want to resort to litigation but felt they had no other choice because when they tried to work with the school system, their concerns were not adequately addressed. School system officials refused a request to put cameras in the classroom, for example.

"They have no faith in the school system. They are terrified of what might happen because of what has happened," Branton said.

Branton said he thinks a criminal investigation is warranted. Earlier this month, Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz told The Advocate by email that at the end of the school year, the mother of a child complained her son had been abused by special ed teachers, and she brought police an audio recording from a device sewn into his clothes.

"Some of the conversations between the teachers were absolutely inappropriate, but in my opinion didn’t rise to the level of a crime," Lentz said. "We turned over all of our paperwork to the DA’s Office for their review."

A spokeswoman for 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery said that the office has received a formal request for an opinion and is reviewing the evidence.