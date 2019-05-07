SCHOLARSHIPS: Northshore Technical Community College presented scholarships to several St. Tammany students at the recent Chancellor's Sunrise Breakfast in Mandeville. Receiving honors were:
- Silky Sullivan Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Kayla Flood, of Lacombe.
- Alphonse “Gator” Abadie Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Carol May, of Covington.
- SHE Means Business Scholarship: Monica Fonrose, of Covington.
- Stuart R. Carlson Memorial Leadership Scholarship: Carlos Urbina, of Covington.
- Gators Give Student Scholarships: Paul Gindlesperger of Lacombe, Bethany Lee, of Covington.
- Sullivan Vocational Foundation Endowed Scholarship: Kaitlin Ballard, of Slidell.
- Richard Weeks Two Year Maritime Workforce Scholarship: Sean Judice, of Lacombe, and Stephen Gros, of Madisonville.
NEWSCASTER HONORS: Southeastern Louisiana University student Connor Ferrill of Mandeville recently won first place in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press radio newscast category at the awards for collegiate broadcast and media editors. Ferrill also won second place in the radio reporter category and received best of show at the award's banquet for his work as a newscaster and on-air host at KSLU.
INAUGURAL SCHOLARSHIP: Brayden Goodreau of Fountainebleu High School has received the inaugural Weeks Marine full-tuition scholarship at Northshore Technical Community College. He will study maritime technology in the fall.
PHI KAPPA PHI: Several St. Tammany students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. They are:
- Rachael Coyne, of Covington, Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
- Aubriana Hanon, of Mandeville, Oklahoma State University
- Skyler Manley, of Slidell, University of New Orleans.
- Sabrina Miller, of Slidell, Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
- Melanie Storey, of Mandeville, University of New Orleans.
- Jensen Volz, of Madisonville, Northwestern State University of Louisiana.