25 years
A diverse coalition of Southeast Louisiana sport and commercial fishermen, crabbers, shrimpers, oyster harvesters, bait dealers, seafood dealers and marina and restaurant owners, have condemned the Army Corps of Engineers proposed channeling of massive amounts of polluted Mississippi River water into Lake Pontchartrain. Governor Edwards’ State agencies and an unidentified group of special interests seem to be the only supporters of what has been described as a “harebrained, pork-barrel project.” The Corps of Engineers plans to spend over $80 million of taxpayers’ money, including over $15 million in matching state funding, for a project with no demonstrable benefit to anyone in Louisiana, a spokesperson said. The Lake Pontchartrain fishery brings millions of dollars each year into the local economy. Forced conversion of the 620 square mile brackish lake to fresh water will destroy the native seafood species, say some sport and commercial fishermen, threatening jobs, recreation and tourism in Southeast Louisiana. The project, first announced by the Corps in the mid-1970s, was spearheaded by Mississippi interests ... The Corps estimates the native seafood population would be displaced some 24 miles eastward into the Mississippi Sound; right into waiting lines and nets of Mississippi fishermen. “It’s insanity for Louisiana taxpayers to pay for moving our fish to Mississippi,” said Connie Glockner of Concerned Crabbers, Inc.
50 years
Radar has made its appearance again on Covington streets and a number of arrests have been made, according to Mayor Ernest Cooper, who added “We’ve caught some pretty prominent people.” The mayor said “We’re not trying to hurt anybody. Were only trying to protect the public. He explained there have been a number of accidents in the city recently, and quite a few complaints of speeding on the streets. The radar works both night and day, and darkness does not diminish its effectiveness, it was said.
75 years
Covington’s Wolf Pack of St. Paul’s College will be tried out the first game it has with the Riverside League when it meets Jefferson High in the homecoming game of the season at the Lyon High Stadium this Friday night. Jefferson won its opener with Gretna, 6-0, but with two weeks straight practice and scrimmage, the Wolves are decided to revenge the score they lost to Ponchatoula several Fridays ago. (It's) a plucky but tricky squad with Pat Euper, end, Vilsin Hymel, right guard, Albert Guidry, left guard, and Freed Goodrow, center and captain, and Dan Walker, quarterback from the former squad in 1942. Coach Dunn has brought the rest of the men up to the par with any material which can be shown in these parts in the time allowed. Patrons of St. Paul’s are urged to purchase their tickets before the game as the gate charge will be increased, according to Brother Michael, F.S.C., Athletic Director of St. Paul’s.
100 years
Sergeant Frank Edwards, a Louisiana boy with the American Forces in France, sends back a most amusing piece of news, pledging himself that it is strictly true. Among his trophies is a rather unusual one – a monkey’s skin, which he is going to send home. He says the monkey had been taught by the Germans to slip up close to the American trenches and hurl grenades. Sergeant Edwards writes to his sister, Mrs. H. M. Edwards, of Baton Rouge, that the little beast would crawl up to the trenches, throw a grenade and lie flat. After several men in this platoon had been wounded, Edwards undertook to “get” the grenadier. He did.
125 years
Sam Henry, an oysterman, fell from a tree at Madisonville last Saturday and broke his neck. Coroner Heintz held an inquest on the body.