DREAM EVENT: Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church will host a 90-minute dream exercise at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Motivational speaker Tony Ferraro will lead the event. To register and for more information, see maryqueenofpeace.org.
MEN'S BREAKFAST: A Bible study series on the book of John continues Fridays, Feb. 8 and 15, at 7 a.m. in the Lakeview Regional Medical Center's cafeteria sponsored by Life Resources. For information, visit www.liferesources.net.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: It's burger night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell. For dining in or taking out, the $10 dinner includes a sirloin burger with fixings, baked beans, potato salad and dessert. For information, call (985) 643-4531 or www.christchurchslidell.net.
DATE NIGHT: Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host a date night, with dinner and child care provided, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Family Life Building, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Vincent and Jan Bologna will be speakers. Tickets are $30, advance purchase only. For information, visit mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
BRUNCH PLANNED: Paulette T. Farve, a minister at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, will be honored at a brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at 300 Robert St., Slidell. Belinda Aultman, pastor of Little Mount Zion Baptist Church, will speak.
ORGAN CONCERT: Emmanuel Culcasi, the Young Artist in Residence at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at St. Joseph Abbey Church, 75376 River Road, Covington.
PASTOR'S ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Norman J. Farve's 11th anniversary will be celebrated at a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and at a service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. Tickets for the banquet are $10-$25. Dr. Cynthia Plummer will speak on "I Am Covered Ministry," and Vicar Jenette B. Stokes will speak at the service on "A Leader Appointed by God."
MOTHERHOOD STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at (504) 220-4626 or the church at (985) 892-2422.
RACE DISCUSSIONS: St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, will host a racial harmony discussion series Mondays at 7 p.m. through Feb. 11. The series is open to all parishioners in east St. Tammany. The series is based on Archibishop Alfred Hughes' "Made in the Image and Likeness of God: A Pastoral Letter on Racial Harmony." To register, see saintlukeslidell.org/racialharmony or call (985) 641-6429.