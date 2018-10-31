Karen Raymond, of Lacombe, once was talking with a woman from Tennessee, and Raymond mentioned how much she had to do to get ready for All Saints' Day.
“She said ‘What?’ and when I explained, she said she’d never heard of it,” Raymond recalled. “It was the first time I found out it wasn’t done everywhere.
“And even if you do grow up with it, you may not know the historical significance.”
That’s shouldn’t be the case in Lacombe though.
The community honors its Choctaw and Creole heritage along with the centuries-old Catholic tradition of visiting the resting place of departed relatives.
The Rev. Thomas Kilasara, of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, will spend Thursday visiting and blessing 10 family and community cemeteries in the Lacombe area, winding up, as always, at the Lafontaine Hilltop Cemetery.
He’ll find most of the graves spruced up with whitewash and decorated with flowers and luminaries — candles covered and weighted down with sand so they won’t be extinguished or blown away — to light the way for the priests.
It’s a local tradition that goes back the 1850s, when Peter Rouquette became the first Creole to be ordained as a priest after Louisiana became a part of the United States. Rouquette chose to live in Lacombe, where he was a missionary to the Choctaws for 29 years, adopting Native American practices in his teachings.
Raymond said her “grandfather’s grandfather,” Octave Cousin, was among those Rouquette ministered to. Cousin died in 1892 and is buried in Lafontaine Hilltop. His last name still is a common one in the area.
“This is a very important day for us,” said Raymond, chairman of the revived Lacombe Museum, which will open in January. “Most of the residents of the Lacombe area can trace their roots back to the days here (early 1800s) when the whites, the Creoles and the Choctaws would intermingle and intermarry to make us what we are today.
“I’ve got relatives in five of our cemeteries. All Saints' Day is about our heritage.”
While the All Saints' Day tradition in Lacombe goes back more than 150 years, there’s a newer one about 10 miles down U.S. 190 in Mandeville.
Friday’s All Souls' Day blessing at the Mandeville Cemetery will feature more than 4,000 candles to decorate the graves and the grounds.
The Knights of Columbus councils of Our Lady of the Lake and Mary, Queen of Peace churches are in charge of mustering the volunteers needed to construct and place the luminaries, although families are invited to bring their own.
“We provide snacks for the little kids, and they enjoy preparing the candles,” event director Charlotte King said. “We get a lot of ‘old Mandeville’ people to attend, and it keeps growing.
“People really have taken to having a candlelight blessing. It is so beautiful.”
There are other All Saints' and All Souls' Day observations in St. Tammany. Here’s a rundown:
St. Joseph Abbey: While there are no formal activities in the Covington city cemeteries, St. Joseph Abbey is accepting prayer requests for All Souls' Day.
After Mass, the monks will lead the congregation to the cemetery, where they will lead prayers for the departed.
Our Lady of Lourdes: The south Slidell church will have a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the church cemetery. Father W.C. Paysse will lead the services, which will include music by the school’s seventh-grade choir.
Madisonville: The Friends of the Madisonville Cemetery joins with St. Anselm Church for a 6 p.m. service featuring the priests and deacons, followed by a blessing of the graves.
More than 3,000 candles will be illuminated for the service.
Bayou Liberty: The area’s history is closely akin to Lacombe’s. In fact, it was a Cousin family member who founded the first St. Genevieve Church there in 1852, and many of the Chata-Ima traditions from those days continue.
The Rev. Raoul Lundy, of St. Genevieve, will conduct a series of blessings, starting at 10 a.m. at the Dubission Cemetery, followed by Maurice and Fields at 10:45 a.m., Morgan Heirs at 11:15 a.m. and Forrest Lawn at noon.
Lacombe: The Rev. Kilasara will begin his rounds at 2:30 p.m. at Casborn, followed by Osay (2:55), Ducre (3:45), Melon-Cousin (4), Bayou Lacombe (4:30), Williams (5), Peter Cousin (5:15) and Lafontaine (5:45).
Mandeville: The candle dropping begins at 4 p.m. and candle lighting is at 5:45. The All Souls' service begins at 7 p.m.