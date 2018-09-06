.
Only a few weeks after the deputy chief administrative officer of St. Tammany Parish Government resigned, CAO Gina Campo has resigned as well, the parish announced Thursday morning.
Campo is resigning to take a position in State Government as the Deputy Executive Director of the State’s Office of Community Development. The announcement comes shortly after the departure of deputy CAO Trilby Lenfant, who resigned Aug. 14 to pursue other career opportunities.
Kelly Rabalais will be the new interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for St. Tammany Parish Government effective September 21, 2018. Rabalais has previously served as Executive Counsel to Brister, and has worked for Parish Government for more than 10 years, under two different administrations.
“We appreciate the incredible work that Gina has accomplished, we appreciate her work ethic, and most of all we appreciate her leadership in my administration from the beginning,” said St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister. “We wish her the very best as she continues to serve the people of this parish and state from her new position.
"Additionally, I am very happy that our operations will not skip a beat, and we will have a smooth transition, because of Kelly’s experience and institutional knowledge. She will build upon the great work we have accomplished thus far, and will serve this community well.”
Campo expressed confidence in Rabalais and said it was "an honor" to work with Brister.
"She and her administration have a lot to be proud of," Campo said.
Rabalais said she's excited to serve parish government in a greater capacity.
“I am humbly accepting the job of Parish Government’s interim CAO, and I am excited about the opportunity to lead a great organization as we refocus and reorganize our operations,” she said.
The shake-up at parish government follows a March election in which voters rejected for a third time a pair of sales tax renewals to fund operations of the parish courthouse and jail. Brister has said every aspect of parish government will be scrutinized for cuts to make up for the lost revenue.
Twenty-one parish employees already have been notified they will not be retained after January 1, though there is no public indication that Campo's resignation had anything to do with possible cutbacks at parish government.