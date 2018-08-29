The St. Tammany Parish Library will celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month with a food for fines program and “The Incredibles”-themed fun throughout September.
Food for Fines will offer fine forgiveness with the donation of nonperishable food items. Each item donated will reduce library fines by $1.
Food donations will be distributed to our partnering food banks: the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank in Covington and the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville.
Everyone’s favorite superhero family, “The Incredibles,” are the honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-up Month, and each branch will offer fun “The Incredibles” activities.
Library Card Sign-up Month is a national effort to show the value of a library card and the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.
For information about getting a library card from the St. Tammany Parish Library, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org/get-a-library-card.
Events Aug. 29-Sept. 5
TEEN POMPOM KEYCHAIN CRAFT: Teens can create pompom keychains at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
JOB-SEEKING SKILLS: Job seekers can learn what employees are looking for in applicants at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN BOOK COVER CRAFT: Teens can create colorful 3D paper book covers at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
HOLIDAY CLOSURE: All branches of the St. Tammany Parish Library will be closed Saturday and Monday for Labor Day.
STORYTIME: The fall session of storytimes at all branches begin Tuesday. For a complete list of storytimes, visit bit.ly/STPLStorytimes
FALL TASSEL NECKLACES: Adults can make necklaces just right for autumn at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults who are new to using a computer can learn the basics at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
EARRINGS CRAFT: Adults can create their own earrings at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
FLUXX GAME NIGHT: Adults can play a board game where the rules, pieces and the board are always changing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.