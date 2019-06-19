Blocked railroad crossings, lengthy commute times and obstacles for first responders were the main topics of discussion at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on June 18.
The council addressed concerns about railroad crossings that residents and members of the council said are repeatedly blocked by trains, cutting off access to the southern side of town.
Alderwoman Kathryn Walsh, who brought up the issue, said Norfolk Southern Railway has not kept its promise to keep one of the three train tracks dividing town open to traffic.
Alderwoman Bridget Bennett said she knew of multiple instances where school buses full of children waited upwards of 45 minutes for the tracks to clear.
Walsh said she is not only concerned about the inconvenience for residents, but the possible repercussions for first responders.
"We have, over there, both AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) and Rooms-to-Go. If something happens with one of those businesses, time is going to be critical," Walsh said.
Mayor David McQueen acknowledged the issue and said that he had a meeting with the railroad company last week in which they asked for documentation of the location, time and the length of the obstructions.
McQueen did not have such documentation and urged residents to record when they see a blocked crossing in hopes of being able to schedule another meeting with the company.
The council also unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday night prohibiting the discharge of firearms within the town limits. The council said the ordinance will still allow for the expression of Second Amendment rights and citations will be issued at the discretion of officers in a similar fashion to speeding tickets.