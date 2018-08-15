The St. Tammany Parish Library offers fun weekly events for teens during Teen Time:
- 3 p.m. Mondays at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. This week, teens can create pompom keychains. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
- 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. This week, teens will create a decoupage notebook and 3D paper book covers. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
- 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. This week, teens can create pompom keychains. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
- 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. This week, teens will create a decoupage notebook and 3D paper book covers. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
For information about library events for all ages, visit http://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Aug. 15-22
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults can learn the basics of safely navigating the internet, typing in a web address and doing a keyword search at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TICKET TO RIDE GAME NIGHT: Adults will attempt to create railway monopolies crossing the country during this board game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Gilded Years” by Karin Tanabe at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
NEUROBICS CLASS: Adults can learn how music affects the brain and do hands-on activities at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of creating an email account, writing an email and attaching files at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.