Northlake Christian’s varsity volleyball team hasn't disappointed fans.
For two consecutive years, the team made the state tournament and performed very well both times. However, the Wolverines played their last game of the season on Nov. 8, falling to Pope John Paul II High School in the Division IV quarterfinals.
“Making it to state two years in a row shows the heart of our team," Mia Chiota, senior captain, said. "It’s not easy making it to state, and we’ve done it twice, which is more than a lot of schools can say."
The team did not lose any graduated seniors from last season. That gave members the chance to grow closer and develop together to be even better this past season.
“Our bond was really tight because we had the extra year of growth (without losing anyone,)" said junior Kyren Whittington.
The Wolverines will lose only two seniors after this season, which means the potential for continued success is high. Both Chiota and Abby Cramond have made huge impacts on the volleyball program in their years at the school.
“It’s going to be tough next year with the loss of Mia because she really got a lot of sets and the offense kind of evolved around her,” Whittington said.
Chiota was a huge asset to the team. She was the first player in Northlake history to have 1,000 kills in her high school career. Cramond performed well until she suffered a serious knee injury right before the playoffs.
Whittington said she was proud of how the Wolverines adjusted without Cramond available at the end of the season. Using a few different rotations allowed the girls a chance to see what next year could potentially look like with some other players in the mix.
Chiota said she was impressed with how the team maintained focus throughout the year.
“This season was incredible," she said. "We grew a lot as a team last year and that continued into this season. We stayed true to our game and focused on what we were able to do instead of other teams which (helped us beat some) bigger schools."