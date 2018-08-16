Captivating nature and wildlife photos from Yellowstone, Redwood and Yosemite National Parks by John Paul Duet were featured at The Slidell Art League and the City of Slidell's opening reception for the league’s artist of the year exhibition at the Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall.
Duet is the league’s master artist of the year. He participates in the Slidell Arts Evening and shows his work at the Mandeville Trailhead Farmers/Arts Market.
Hours at the cultural center, 2055 Second St. in Olde Towne, are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 7.
Pirates on a mission
Throngs of buccaneers and brigands took to the streets of downtown Covington in celebration of Dr. Jack “Jay” Saux’s annual pirate-themed birthday bash. The oncologist uses his special day as a way to bring friends and family together, all for a good cause.
Attire for the party, held at The Tap Room and Seiler Bar in old Covington, included boots, eye patches, hats and wigs. A donation at the door allowed guests to enjoy beer, wine and food for the evening, as well as musical entertainment by Lost in the Sixties.
The Pirate Patron Party was held before the main event, with benefactors partaking of seared tuna, boudin balls, boiled shrimp, tenderloin and lamb chops. Auction items were available to the highest bidders, including restaurant, hotel and sport packages.
As is tradition, Saux donates all of the proceeds, with this year’s beneficiary being the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Throughout the years, the swashbucklers in attendance have also helped raise thousands for Hope House and Safe Harbor.