For years, Emery Clark has been an advocate for using art to promote healing by reducing stress for those in hospitals and other care situations.
Now, Clark, who has produced more than 2,000 pieces of art in a career that unofficially began when she was a child in the 1950s, is finding out that the same principle works to her benefit as well.
After six years of greatly reduced productivity due to rheumatoid arthritis, Clark is back to full speed thanks to medication, diet, exercise, a change of scenery and the realization of how much she missed doing what she loves.
Some of Clark’s new work, plus some pieces from the past, will be on display starting Sept. 29 in a retrospective at the Christwood Atrium Gallery. The free show runs through Oct. 27.
Many works are from family members and private collections, meaning much of it has never been seen in public before.
It’s Clark’s first retrospective in 20 years, and it’s being held in the Covington retirement community where she’s lived for the past four months.
“When Emery first moved in, she came to me about the possibility of doing a show here,” said Ann Loomis, Christwood’s director of community life and an old friend of Clark’s. “I didn’t have to think twice about it.
“To have someone who is still actively producing art and wanting to have a retrospective here is just very meaningful.”
It’s equally meaningful to Clark, who since her student days at Tulane had never slowed her work rate until arthritis made using her hands extremely difficult.
“It was very frustrating because I couldn’t work the way I had before,” she said. “I was probably depressed.”
Clark is far from that now.
Not only are her wrists no longer constantly aching, but Clark’s even looking forward to the opening night meet-and-greet.
“I was used to getting a lot of public feedback,” she said. “I guess I was feeling a little isolated.”
Much of Clark’s work has been of the large, public variety, especially since 2003 when she reached an agreement with Ochsner to display her work at its numerous facilities.
“For a while there, it was like I was opening a new show every two weeks,” she said.
Her work can be hard to miss, most notably the 18 feet by 44 feet "Calm After the Storm" in the atrium of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery in New Orleans.
She also was responsible for the “NOMA Nile,” the .45-mile installation leading up to the New Orleans Museum of Art to greet the King Tut exhibition of 1977.
Among the more than 40 pieces in the Christwood show is an 8-foot watercolor. A 10-footer by Clark holds the unofficial world’s record of the largest ever.
She especially likes the various landscapes, seascapes and lakescapes that dominate her work to be big.
“When you stand in front of one of my paintings, I want you to get the whole sense of nature,” Clark said. “I want to revere and preserve the environment, and the best way I know is to give my work the same perspective you see in nature.”
Soothing scenes from nature, studies have shown, help create a feeling of being in a safe place for people under stress.
The feedback Clark gets from patients who see her work in medical settings, plus that from pediatric patients who take part in the art activities she has developed, is obviously rewarding.
“It’s a wonderful feeling when people tell you what you’ve done has touched them and helped them get through things,” she said. “And the workshops we have for the kids helps get them out of bed and start moving.”
Perhaps surprisingly, Clark doesn’t paint from life.
Instead, she makes dozens of black-and-white photos of a particular scene she wants, transfers them to silver print or watercolor paper and then adds in the color with a combination of watercolors, pastels and colored pencils.
The miniatures are then transferred to a larger scale. It’s a technique that Clark said may be unique to her, and it certainly can be challenging, especially when a 6-foot piece isn’t going right and has to be scrapped.
These days, she uses a breakfast nook in her Christwood apartment as a studio with a 5-foot drafting table that’s large enough to accommodate most of her work.
“I miss my home on the lake,” she said. “But I can still go to the lakefront there whenever I want to.
“ I’ve finally gotten my energy back.”