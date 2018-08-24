The Mandeville City Council voted to restrict bed and breakfasts to the Mandeville Historic Preservation District after a lengthy discussion at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The council focused its sights on two options to the controversial bed and breakfast issue.
Option 1, as it was labeled at the meeting, would prohibit those operations citywide in R-1 Single Family Residential and R-1X Single Family Zoning districts. Option 2 would prohibit bed and breakfast operations in those zones, but allow them within the boundaries of the Mandeville Historic Preservation District.
After 90 minutes and more than a half dozen public speakers on the matter, the council voted unanimously for Option 2, which was favored by Mayor Donald Villere, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Nixon Adams and Rick Dennie of the Old Mandeville Business Association. Adams and Dennie were among the speakers at Thursday’s council meeting.
Each of the council members also explained their stance on the matter.
Councilwoman at Large Lauré Sica favored Option 2, but said she doesn’t support having B&Bs in certain areas of the historic district. Councilman at Large Clay Madden initially expressed favor for Option 1, but made a motion to adopt the alternative when it became apparent that fellow council members would side with Option 2.
Madden said he’s OK having B&Bs in the majority of zones in Old Mandeville, but thought Option 1 would be “cleaner” because it allowed the city the ability to come back and decide where in the historic district B&Bs could be placed.
Madden made it clear that constituents with whom he spoke don’t want B&Bs in traditional neighborhood settings.
“The response was overwhelming,” he said.
The council thought it was important to decide on the issue at the Aug. 23 meeting, however, rather than tabling the ordinance, as some members of the public suggested.
Resident Rebecca Rohrbaugh said she favored a moratorium, saying that allowing B&Bs in R-1 and R-1X zones in the historic district was contradictory because it was being prohibited in the same zones elsewhere in the city.
“Please don’t try to solve a problem by creating a worse one,” she urged the council.
Other speakers wanted quick action, however.
Ray Baas of the Mandeville Civic Coalition, which is composed of area homeowner and civic associations, said his group would perceive a “delay as a form of denial.” Baas did suggest that the council pass a moratorium on B&Bs if it could not decide on Option 1 or 2.
Rohrbaugh agreed with Sica, saying a different set of boundaries within the historic district could allow for B&Bs to be placed where they are wanted. She said throwing a blanket restriction over the R-1 zoning could have an unwanted effect on another type of commerce allowed in those areas.
“R-1 also allows for home offices,” Rohrbaugh said. “So if you’re going to throw out B&Bs because commerce is generated and money exchanged, are you going to tell everyone they can’t have a home office?”
City Attorney Paul Harrison said rezoning is an “excellent idea” but “extremely difficult to put together,” considering the historic district has so many different zones within its boundaries. He said at least Option 2 takes B&Bs out of neighborhoods and also takes into account the complexity of old Mandeville, where there are bars, restaurants, the Trailhead and more.
“You have a stated public purpose for differentiation from an R-1 in a subdivision from an R-1 in Old Mandeville,” Harrison said. “By large measure, Old Mandeville is not entirely against that.”
No timetable was discussed for the council to decide if it will determine boundaries within the historic district that would allow B&Bs.
City Planner Louisette Kidd said traditional bed and breakfast operations are different than Airbnb. Airbnb, she said, is a short-term rental, which allows for more than two rooms of a home to be rented. An owner doesn't have to live in the home, either.