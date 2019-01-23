Sharron Newton, an active community leader, has been selected to be the grand marshal of the 2019 Krewe of Slidellian’s parade.
Serving as King and Queen Samaritan LXV111 will be Randy Fandal and Glenda Drennan.
The Feb. 17 parade is sponsored by the Slidell Women’s Civic Club, a nonprofit community organization dedicated to serving charities throughout the Slidell area.
The parade recognizes community members, businesses and civic leaders. Anyone interested may enter a float or ride on one. No membership is required. Call (985) 640-0317 or email mcfig40@yahoo.com.