Olympia on parade Feb 25, 2019 - 11:53 am

KREWE OF OLYMPIA: A drum line keeps the beat at the parade. FARMER PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

KREWE OF OLYMPIA: Crowds reach for the loot from floats with the theme 'Olympia's Bucket List.' FARMER PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

KREWE OF OLYMPIA: Beads fly through the damp evening air. FARMER PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

KREWE OF OLYMPIA: A boy gets a boost on someone's shoulders to receive beads. FARMER PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

KREWE OF OLYMPIA: The krewe rolls and throws despite the rain. FARMER PHOTO BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

Despite the wet weather, the Krewe of Olympia's 300 members rolled through the streets of Covington Feb. 23 on 21 floats with the theme 'Olympia's Bucket List.'

Tags Krewe Of Olympia