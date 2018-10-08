The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday that La. 1077 (Lake Road) in Madisonville has been closed due to high water.
Though Hurricane Michael is hundreds of miles away and predicted to make landfall well east of Louisiana, Lake Road is particularly vulnerable to storm surge and historically is one of the first St. Tammany Parish roads to close when a storm approaches land from the Gulf of Mexico.
The DOTD said Lake Road will remain closed until further notice. The closure is in effect from the last house on Main Street all the way south to Lake Pontchartrain.
There have been no other announced road closures in St. Tammany Parish, however emergency operations officials in the parish have been monitoring Michael for at least two days. They have said they are prepared to act should Michael make an unexpected turn to the west and become a greater threat to the parish.