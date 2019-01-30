skul tam.JPG

Bayou Lacombe Middle School recently received a $500 grant from Exxon Mobil. Shown at the presentation are, Josh Milazzo of Lard Oil and Exxon Mobil, and Principal Raymond Morris. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

"MARY POPPINS": Christ Episcopal School's Drama Department will stage the Disney classic "Mary Poppins," adapted for the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 8-17, at 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington. The production features students from the senior and junior high schools. Tickets are $10-$15. For tickets and information, visit ce.drama.ticketleap.com.

SCHOOL GRANT: Bayou Lacombe Middle School recently received the Educational Alliance Grant of $500. The school was nominated by the Lacombe Travel Center. The ExxonMobil grant from will be used to support math and science instruction. 

View comments